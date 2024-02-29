Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: What Demo Progress Carries Over to Full Game?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is finally available, eagerly awaited by fans since its demo release. With its immersive chapters from Nibelheim to Junon, players have been deeply engrossed. But as the full game launches, questions arise about what demo progress will transfer to the full version and the benefits of doing so.

Demo Progress Transfer: Nibelheim and Junon Chapters

For those who have dedicated hours to the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo, Square Enix offers clarity on what progress will carry over. Players who complete the Nibelheim section in the demo will rejoice knowing they can skip this chapter in the full game. However, the Junon section, set in an open world, does not offer the same continuity. This decision is due to the complexity of transferring specific activities and the introduction of a slightly altered Junon in the full game, ensuring a fresh experience for players.

Perks of Transferring Save Data

Transferring save data from the demo to the full game is not without its perks. Players will be greeted with the Kupo Charm and a Survival Set, enhancing gameplay from the onset. The Kupo Charm boosts hit points by five percent and increases material gathering, while the Survival Set offers essential healing items for the game's early stages. Accessing these bonuses is straightforward, requiring players to import their demo save data at game launch or through the main menu.

Additional Rewards from Previous Titles

For those with save data from Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Intergrade, additional bonuses await. Upon starting Chapter 2, players can claim the Leviathan and Ramuh summon materia, valuable assets throughout the game. This incentive not only rewards long-time fans but also enriches the gaming experience in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, blending past achievements with new adventures.

The introduction of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth marks a significant moment for fans, merging past and present in an exciting, evolved gameplay experience. With thoughtful considerations for demo players and rewards for series veterans, Square Enix ensures a seamless transition to this latest chapter. As players embark on this new journey, they carry not just their progress but a legacy of involvement in the Final Fantasy saga.