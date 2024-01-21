Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Director Hamaguchi Unveils Changes in Minigames Lineup

Anticipation mounts as Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the next chapter in the illustrious Final Fantasy series, prepares to immerse gamers in a realm where character evolution and captivating narrative are paramount. Drawing inspiration from acclaimed titles like The Witcher 3, the game is set to offer a host of engaging minigames alongside its core storyline, as detailed by the game's director, Naoki Hamaguchi, in a recent interview.

Minigame Makeover

Hamaguchi revealed a significant overhaul in the minigames lineup for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The director confirmed that the snowboarding minigame, a favorite from the original game, will not feature in the upcoming installment. Players are thus advised not to anticipate its appearance in popular locations like Icicle Inn or Gold Saucer. In contrast, the CPR minigame is set for a comeback, albeit with intriguing modifications that Hamaguchi hinted would add to the excitement.

Director's Favorite

Among the new minigames, Hamaguchi expressed a personal fondness for the Queen's Blood card game. As the director's top pick, it indicates a high level of engagement and fun factor that players can look forward to in this particular diversion.

Chocobo Racing Reimagined

Most significantly, Hamaguchi indicated a substantial revamp of the chocobo racing minigame. Promising a modernized rendition, the director hinted at a stark improvement from its depiction in the original title. This is expected to augment the overall gaming experience, enhancing the charm of the Final Fantasy series.