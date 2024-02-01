Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: A New Chapter in Gaming Set to Launch

In a move that is set to revolutionize gaming experiences, the much-awaited game Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is primed to launch on February 29, exclusively on PlayStation 5. This announcement has sent ripples of excitement through the gaming community, as they eagerly anticipate the new addition to the revered Final Fantasy series.

Storage Space and Game Details

The PlayStation Game Size tracker account has disclosed that the installation of the game will require a substantial storage space of 145GB. This significant file size, while colossal, is not entirely surprising considering that the physical version of this game will be distributed across two discs.

Preloading Availability

Further details about preloading the game have been shared, although the schedule is notably closer to the release date compared to other games that offer preloading a week in advance. This strategic move is likely designed to keep the buzz and anticipation at peak levels as the launch date draws near.

State of Play Event and Game Features

Adding to the mounting excitement, a State of Play event, focused on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, is slated for next week. This event aims to reveal enticing gameplay footage and other exciting news about the game. The game's epic narrative will follow the character Cloud and his companions as they embark on a world-spanning journey with the fate of the planet at stake. A recap video will also be available for those players who haven't experienced the first Final Fantasy 7 Remake, ensuring that all gamers can immerse themselves entirely in the captivating world of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.