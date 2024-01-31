February Lineup for PlayStation Plus and Latest Updates in Gaming Industry

PlayStation Plus has unveiled its February 2024 lineup, headlined by the brand-new multiplayer shooter, Foamstars, alongside Rollerdrome and Steelrising. This exciting selection is set to make waves in the gaming world, offering unique gameplay elements and multiple modes to engage gamers.
Foamstars, Rollerdrome, and Steelrising Take the Spotlight
In a recent announcement, Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed the free games for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers. The lineup includes Foamstars, a unique title published by Square Enix, promising a fresh take on multiplayer shooters. Rollerdrome, a fusion of skating games and third-person shooters, and Steelrising, a Souls-like adventure with a distinct clockwork Parisian design, complete the roster.
Additional Perks and Surprises for Members
Further sweetening the deal, PlayStation Plus members can look forward to exclusive downloadable content for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, encapsulated in the Icons Pack. To stir up excitement, PlayStation Plus members will also be privy to a two-hour time-limited full game trial of the highly-anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The surprises don't stop there, with the PlayStation Plus Spotify Playlist and last chance to download January’s Monthly Games, all part of the package.
Updates and Rectifications in the Gaming Industry
Meanwhile, other significant updates in the gaming industry include a newly released update for Alan Wake 2. This update introduces an option to dial down the game's scariness level, catering to a broader spectrum of gamers. On another note, Warner Bros. Games is addressing issues associated with the Deluxe Edition of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The edition was withdrawn due to technical bugs, but to compensate for the inconvenience, owners will receive in-game currency.