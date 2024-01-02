Fanattik and Wizards of the Coast: A Collaboration Forged in Fantasy

Fanattik, renowned for its expertise in licensed gifts and collectibles, is fortifying its collaboration with Wizards of the Coast, the creators of the globally acclaimed role-playing game, Dungeons & Dragons (D&D). The partnership, which has already produced an array of D&D-themed collectibles, is set to deepen as the Fanattik creative team plans a visit to Wizards headquarters in Seattle. The goal: to build upon their successful liaison and augment future product lines.

A Strong Alliance with Wizards of the Coast

Under the creative leadership of Melissa Tudor, Fanattik has displayed a comprehensive understanding of the brands they represent. Tudor emphasized the company’s close partnership with Wizards of the Coast, attributing their success in product development to this harmonious relationship. The collaboration has produced a range of D&D-themed collectibles that resonate with fans, including a Tomb of Horrors Bottle Opener, a Volo’s Guide to Monsters pin set, a Thieves Key to the Vault replica, and a Spelljammer Adventures in Space Ingot.

Anticipating Increased Demand for D&D Collectibles

Anthony Marks, Fanattik’s managing director, hailed D&D as one of the top-performing titles in their portfolio. He anticipates a surge in demand for Fanattik’s D&D-themed gifts and collectibles, particularly with the franchise’s 50th anniversary on the horizon. Fanattik’s commitment to delivering quality, intricately designed collectibles that encapsulate the essence of the D&D universe is likely to fuel this demand.

Transformers Joins the Anniversary Celebrations

Beyond D&D, Fanattik’s collaboration with Wizards of the Coast will also spotlight Transformers, a franchise celebrating its 40th anniversary alongside D&D’s milestone. The joint celebration marks an exciting year for Fanattik and its avid collector community. As the company continues to forge strong relationships with iconic brands, fans can anticipate a rich offering of collectibles that celebrate their favorite franchises’ legacies.