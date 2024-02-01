Fanatical Launches Versatile Indie Game Bundle in February 2024 Platinum Collection

As the month of February ushers in, Fanatical, a renowned digital platform for PC gamers, has announced its Platinum Collection 2024. An exciting customizable bundle that seeks to cater to the diverse gaming preferences of its vast clientele. The bundle offers a selection of 22 indie PC games, allowing customers to tailor their gaming experience according to their preferences and budgets.

Flexible Pricing Tiers and Genres Galore

With pricing tiers starting at $10 for three games, $15 for five games, and reaching up to $20 for seven games, the Platinum Collection provides an affordable gateway into the dynamic world of indie gaming. Whether you are a fan of metroidvanias, roguelikes, RPGs, or strategy games, the collection has something for everyone.

Metroidvania Highlights and More

This month's collection shines a spotlight on indie metroidvanias, featuring 'Cookie Cutter', a riveting cyberpunk brawler, and 'Aeterna Noctis', an immersive dark fantasy action-RPG. 'Summum Aeterna', a prequel to 'Aeterna Noctis', introduces a unique blend of roguelite and metroidvania elements, reminiscent of the critically acclaimed 'Dead Cells'. 'ScourgeBringer', another featured title, offers gamers fast-paced combat and movement, promising adrenaline-fueled gaming sessions.

Diverse Selection of Other Genres

However, the bundle isn't limited to metroidvanias. It also features other genres like the fantasy FPS roguelite, 'Ziggurat II', twin-stick shooter roguelikes 'Dust & Neon' and 'The Crackpet Show', turn-based sci-fi RPG 'Star Renegades', strategy game 'Oaken', and the intriguing 'Luck be a Landlord'. For those seeking non-metroidvania and roguelike options, offerings such as 'Interstellar Space: Genesis Complete Edition', 'Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp', and 'Maneater' are also available.

As a bonus, all the games in the bundle are Steam versions, giving gamers access to one of the largest online gaming communities. In addition to the Platinum Collection, Fanatical is also offering other PC gaming deals, including a sale on games published by PlayStation Studio and discounts on 'Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition' PC preorders. The platform even features a free offering of the puzzle game 'Doors - Paradox' on the Epic Games Store.