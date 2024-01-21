Fan Discovers Playable Version of Stardew Valley at Walmart

Imagine walking into your local Walmart and stumbling upon a playable version of the cult favourite indie farming simulation game, Stardew Valley. That's exactly what happened recently to a member of the Stardew Valley subreddit, DawnOfANewLeaf, leading to a wave of speculation and amusement among the game's dedicated fanbase.

Stardew Valley on a Walmart Test Computer

With the game now accessible on a range of platforms, including PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and mobile devices, it's not surprising to find it in unexpected places. However, finding it running on a test computer in a retail store like Walmart, was a twist few could have predicted. The discovery sparked a flurry of theories among fans, with suggestions ranging from store employees sneaking in sessions during their shifts to children playing the game while their parents shopped.

Unraveling the Mystery of the Save Files

Adding fuel to the speculative fire were the save files found on the computer. One showed a total of 96 hours of playtime, a significant amount that seemed unlikely to be achieved within the confines of a Walmart store. Another save file, under the username Sarah, contained an unusually high amount of in-game currency for the early in-game date, leading to speculation about possible cheating.

Walmart's Stardew Valley Mystery Solved

However, the mystery was eventually solved, proving less scandalous than the community's theories. It came to light that the save files were not the result of enthusiastic employees or patient customers, but rather premade demo versions of Stardew Valley, used for store demonstrations. This revelation may have been less exciting than the speculated narratives, but it served as a testament to the game's accessibility and popularity.

Stardew Valley's gameplay involves players managing a farm, nurturing relationships with NPCs, and exploring the valley. This includes combatting monsters and completing various quests. Developed and published by ConcernedApe and released on February 26, 2016, the game has a Metascore of 89 and an average playtime of 53 hours, reflecting its enduring appeal.