en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Family-Run Console Repair Shop in Bengaluru Goes Viral

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:16 pm EST
Family-Run Console Repair Shop in Bengaluru Goes Viral

In the heart of Bengaluru, the bustling tech hub of India, lies a unique establishment that’s recently caught the attention of the internet. It’s a family-run gaming console repair shop, Console Fixit, an entity that seems to be a rarity in the ever-evolving world of gaming technology. A social media post by Ayush, a relations developer at the Solana Foundation, was the spark that lit the fire of curiosity and admiration for this business among netizens. With a single image of a technician meticulously working on a console motherboard and a caption filled with genuine surprise, Ayush’s post went viral, amassing over 1.1 million views.

Console Fixit: A Beacon for Gamers

Console Fixit isn’t just a repair shop. It’s a dedicated service for gamers, operating around the clock with more than seven centers spread across South India. This isn’t a franchise or a vast corporation; it’s a family-business that has carved a niche for itself in the gaming industry. The shop’s reputation for detailed and careful repair work, particularly intricate PCB repairs, has drawn praise from customers. The continuous availability of service, made possible by the training and involvement of family members in running the centers, adds another feather to Console Fixit’s cap.

Going Viral: The Power of Social Media

The power of social media in today’s world cannot be overstated, and Ayush’s post is a testament to this. His discovery of Console Fixit and subsequent sharing of his experience on his social media platform led to a ripple effect. The post quickly went viral, reaching a wide audience and gathering positive feedback from users who had visited the shop. In the comments and shares, stories of satisfied customers and their experiences at Console Fixit began to emerge, adding layers to the narrative.

A Blend of Tradition and Technology

Console Fixit symbolizes an interesting blend of tradition and technology. It’s a family business, an entity often associated with traditional industries, thriving in the heart of Bengaluru’s tech landscape. It’s a testament to the adaptability of such businesses, their ability to evolve, and their capacity to provide services that resonate with the times. Console Fixit, established in 2008, has not only survived but has become a noteworthy player in the gaming industry, standing as a shining example of how small businesses can make a big impact in the digital age.

0
Gaming India
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
7 mins ago
Nvidia Unveils New RTX 4000 Super Graphics Cards, Redefining the Gaming Experience
Nvidia, the global leader in chip manufacturing, has raised the bar in the gaming sphere with the launch of three new RTX 4000 Super graphics cards. The announcement, made on the eve of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, had the gaming fraternity buzzing with anticipation. The new series, featuring the GeForce RTX
Nvidia Unveils New RTX 4000 Super Graphics Cards, Redefining the Gaming Experience
UniiQuee Sets New Record in Call of Duty: World at War Zombies with Marathon Gaming Session
1 hour ago
UniiQuee Sets New Record in Call of Duty: World at War Zombies with Marathon Gaming Session
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours ago
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Rize.gg Raises SAR 1.6 Million to Revolutionize Gaming Landscape
42 mins ago
Rize.gg Raises SAR 1.6 Million to Revolutionize Gaming Landscape
Isle of Wight Hotel Employee Receives Unique Pokémon Card Tips
44 mins ago
Isle of Wight Hotel Employee Receives Unique Pokémon Card Tips
Former DC Comics Editor Jessica Chen Moves to DSS Games
1 hour ago
Former DC Comics Editor Jessica Chen Moves to DSS Games
Latest Headlines
World News
South Africa Witnesses Significant Milestone in HIV Battle: Lowest Prevalence in Pregnant Women in 20 Years
17 seconds
South Africa Witnesses Significant Milestone in HIV Battle: Lowest Prevalence in Pregnant Women in 20 Years
German Protests Over Subsidy Cuts Amid Pledge of Aid to Kiev
34 seconds
German Protests Over Subsidy Cuts Amid Pledge of Aid to Kiev
South Korea's Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Survives Assassination Attempt
2 mins
South Korea's Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Survives Assassination Attempt
Lazer Unveils Lightest Helmet: Z1 KinetiCore
4 mins
Lazer Unveils Lightest Helmet: Z1 KinetiCore
Shiv Sena's Setback: A Constitutional Concern?
5 mins
Shiv Sena's Setback: A Constitutional Concern?
Spain Reinstates Mask Mandates in Medical Facilities: An Inside Look
5 mins
Spain Reinstates Mask Mandates in Medical Facilities: An Inside Look
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Leads to Surge in Cases: What We Know So Far
6 mins
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Leads to Surge in Cases: What We Know So Far
Accusations Against Donald Tusk: Undermining Democracy in Poland
6 mins
Accusations Against Donald Tusk: Undermining Democracy in Poland
LeBron James and Fanatics Ink Partnership, Signal New Era in Sports Memorabilia
8 mins
LeBron James and Fanatics Ink Partnership, Signal New Era in Sports Memorabilia
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app