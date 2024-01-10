Family-Run Console Repair Shop in Bengaluru Goes Viral

In the heart of Bengaluru, the bustling tech hub of India, lies a unique establishment that’s recently caught the attention of the internet. It’s a family-run gaming console repair shop, Console Fixit, an entity that seems to be a rarity in the ever-evolving world of gaming technology. A social media post by Ayush, a relations developer at the Solana Foundation, was the spark that lit the fire of curiosity and admiration for this business among netizens. With a single image of a technician meticulously working on a console motherboard and a caption filled with genuine surprise, Ayush’s post went viral, amassing over 1.1 million views.

Console Fixit: A Beacon for Gamers

Console Fixit isn’t just a repair shop. It’s a dedicated service for gamers, operating around the clock with more than seven centers spread across South India. This isn’t a franchise or a vast corporation; it’s a family-business that has carved a niche for itself in the gaming industry. The shop’s reputation for detailed and careful repair work, particularly intricate PCB repairs, has drawn praise from customers. The continuous availability of service, made possible by the training and involvement of family members in running the centers, adds another feather to Console Fixit’s cap.

Going Viral: The Power of Social Media

The power of social media in today’s world cannot be overstated, and Ayush’s post is a testament to this. His discovery of Console Fixit and subsequent sharing of his experience on his social media platform led to a ripple effect. The post quickly went viral, reaching a wide audience and gathering positive feedback from users who had visited the shop. In the comments and shares, stories of satisfied customers and their experiences at Console Fixit began to emerge, adding layers to the narrative.

A Blend of Tradition and Technology

Console Fixit symbolizes an interesting blend of tradition and technology. It’s a family business, an entity often associated with traditional industries, thriving in the heart of Bengaluru’s tech landscape. It’s a testament to the adaptability of such businesses, their ability to evolve, and their capacity to provide services that resonate with the times. Console Fixit, established in 2008, has not only survived but has become a noteworthy player in the gaming industry, standing as a shining example of how small businesses can make a big impact in the digital age.