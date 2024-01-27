EVOS Esports Welcomes Super Red and New Recruits to MLBB Team

EVOS Esports, a powerhouse in the realm of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), has catapulted to the headlines with the acquisition of several new team members, including the much-anticipated Jon "Super Red" Bordeos, formerly of Blacklist International. The announcement, officially confirming the rumors surrounding Super Red's shift, has sparked a fresh wave of interest in the eSports landscape.

Revamping the Roster

Alongside the acquisition of Super Red, EVOS Esports has also opened its doors to a multitude of new entrants. These include KiseSsy, Kaizar, JerL, Bryan, Maykids, Van, and Warlord. Each of these players brings with them a unique skill set and vigor, expected to induce a new dynamism into the gameplay of EVOS Esports. However, the role each new recruit will play in the EVOS Legends team remains shrouded in uncertainty.

Super Red's Super Move

Super Red's move to EVOS Esports has been a hot topic of discussion in the eSports community. The confirmation of his shift to EVOS Esports has ended the whirlwind of speculation, marking a significant milestone for the renowned White Tigers. Yet, whether Super Red will join the main EVOS Legends team or lend his expertise to the development team for the upcoming Mobile Legends Professional League Indonesia (MPL ID) Season 13 remains to be seen.

Setting Sights on Championships

This strategic move by EVOS Esports signifies their ambition to strengthen their MLBB division and compete for championships. With a revamped team, the organization is hopeful that the new recruits will bring unprecedented success to their respective squads, boosting EVOS Esports' standing in the fiercely competitive MLBB scene. The stage is set for the Mobile Legends Professional League Indonesia (MPL ID) Season 13, and all eyes are on EVOS Esports as they gear up for the challenge.