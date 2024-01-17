EverQuest Series Celebrates Milestones with Year of Darkpaw Festivities

2024 is a momentous year for EverQuest and EverQuest 2, as they mark their 25th and 20th anniversaries respectively. To commemorate these significant milestones, Darkpaw Games, the studio behind the long-standing MMOs, is orchestrating the Year of Darkpaw event. This celebration will be studded with promotional activities, a trove of collectible items, and the unveiling of new, challenging dungeons for players.

Year of Darkpaw: A Treasure Trove of Celebrations

The Year of Darkpaw event is more than just an anniversary observance. It is a tangible expression of the studio's dedication to its community, a nostalgic nod to the games' rich past, and a thrilling introduction to fresh gaming experiences. The highlights include the midyear introduction of new time-locked servers for EverQuest and winter releases of expansions for both games.

EverQuest: A Legacy of Community and Nostalgia

EverQuest's enduring popularity, even after 25 years, is a testament to its immersive gameplay and committed community. Jenn Chan, the head of Darkpaw Games, accentuates the celebratory mood of 2024, emphasizing the studio's focus on community, nostalgia, and the creation of new experiences. The live servers continue to thrive, and the game has evolved to include quality of life improvements that make it more accessible to new and returning players.

EverQuest 2: A Darker Celebration

EverQuest 2's 20th anniversary celebrations take a slightly darker turn. The game's roadmap for 2024 involves players stopping agents of the gods, adding a dose of intrigue and suspense to the celebrations. As Chan reflects on the responsibility and emotion that comes with leading a studio with such a storied legacy, she remains tight-lipped about the details of the upcoming expansions.

Darkpaw Games encourages all players to participate in the anniversary events and explore the special splash art that has been created for the celebration. Fans are speculating that this art contains an easter egg, adding another layer of intrigue to the Year of Darkpaw festivities.