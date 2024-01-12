en English
Gaming

Eternal Return Stages 2024 Challengers Series Following Previous Global Success

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:53 am EST
The developer behind the anime-style MOBA game Eternal Return, Nimble Neuron, is bracing itself for a thrilling esports event, the Eternal Return Challengers Series (ERCS) 2024. This comes after the international applause of a previous event, with the ERCS poised to extend the aggressive momentum. The opening round of the North America preliminary group stages is set to commence on January 13.

Competitive Stakes and Rewarding Outcomes

A total of 16 teams will engage in a weekly competition, divided into two blocks, striving to secure their slot in the Grand Final slated for February 3. The climactic showdown is to be played until a point cap is reached, determining the ultimate winner. The stakes are high with a prize pool that includes $1,800 and in-game currency.

Global Stage and Thrilling Gameplay

The top team stands to win a grand $1,000 and 2,400 NP. The tournament can be followed live on the official Eternal Return Twitch channel. Apart from North America, players from South America and Europe will also have their Challengers Series, with registrations open from January 31 to February 6.

Soaring Popularity and Unique Game Features

Eternal Return has been on a steady ascent of popularity since its full release, boasting over 70 unique characters and an enticing blend of survival, MOBA, and battle royale gameplay. The game is set on Lumia Island, a place where players craft gear and battle to emerge as the last one standing. The game has a ‘Mostly Positive’ rating on Steam with over 50,000 user reviews. Kakao Games, a renowned publisher of online and mobile games, is the force behind the release of titles such as Black Desert Online and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds in certain regions.

Founded in 2013, Nimble Neuron remains committed to crafting high-quality games for players across the globe. With the forthcoming ERCS, the company is set to reinforce its position in the competitive esports landscape.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

