en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Escape From Tarkov’s Unexpected Snowfall Excites Players, New Map Raises Concerns

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:11 pm EST
Escape From Tarkov’s Unexpected Snowfall Excites Players, New Map Raises Concerns

The world of the popular game Escape From Tarkov has been blanketed in a new layer of complexity and excitement with the introduction of dynamic weather, specifically, snowfall. This unprecedented addition, part of the latest update, Patch 0.14, has left the gaming community buzzing with enthusiasm.

A Frosty Surprise

The fresh layer of snowfall isn’t just an aesthetic addition. It brings with it a transformation of the game environment. Accumulation on surfaces, the muffled sound environment and the realistic crunch of snow underfoot provide a fresh challenge for players, pushing them to adapt their strategies to the altered conditions. This surprise element, not mentioned in the patch notes, has sparked considerable excitement among the players, with many taking to social media to share videos of the white landscape and the newfound gameplay experience.

Ground Zero: A Beginner’s Minefield

Besides the snow, Patch 0.14 has also introduced a new map, ‘Ground Zero’. Designed as a downtown area with various buildings, this map was intended to be a beginner-friendly zone. However, the addition of nearly undetectable landmines and problematic spawn points has made it the most challenging PvP zone in the game. New or returning players are finding this map particularly difficult to navigate, leading to criticism from the gaming community.

Adapting to the New Tarkov

The Tarkov team has been responsive to the feedback, rolling out fixes for the initial technical issues. Despite the challenges with Ground Zero, the update has been generally well-received. Its inclusion of a new assault rifle, the SIG MCX SPEAR, and an overhaul of Tarkov’s hitbox and armor system, with 37 new ballistic plates, are welcome additions. Furthermore, the unblocking of ‘Ground Zero’ for players above a certain level has been appreciated.

As the gaming community continues to explore and adapt to the changes brought by Patch 0.14, the Tarkov team is already planning future seasonal variations. Increased hydration loss in summer and more rain in the fall are some of the dynamic changes players can look forward to in the coming months.

0
Gaming Weather
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Consumer Softproducts Unveils New Game - Psycho Patrol R: A Hybrid FPS with a Twist

By Salman Khan

A Look Back at 2023: A Year Dominated by Games, Strikes, and Unnoticed Events

By Salman Khan

The Mind-Blowing Games of 2023: A Year of Unforgettable Adventures!

By Mazhar Abbas

Behaviour Interactive Invites Player Feedback for Dead by Daylight with New Survey

By Salman Khan

'Alan Wake II' Reigns Supreme: Press Start's Top Ten Video Games of 20 ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 6 hours
'Alan Wake II' Reigns Supreme: Press Start's Top Ten Video Games of 20 ...
heart comment 0
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Xbox Game Pass: The True Value of the Subscription Service

By Salman Khan

Xbox Game Pass: The True Value of the Subscription Service
Brawl Stars Unveils Kit: A Legendary Game-Changer

By BNN Correspondents

Brawl Stars Unveils Kit: A Legendary Game-Changer
The Evolution of Video Gaming: A Journey from Arcades to Mobile Phones

By Salman Khan

The Evolution of Video Gaming: A Journey from Arcades to Mobile Phones
Latest Headlines
World News
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Powder Amid Bacterial Contamination Concerns
34 seconds
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Powder Amid Bacterial Contamination Concerns
St. Thomas University's 'A Winter's Play': Challenging Stereotypes in Sports and Aging
42 seconds
St. Thomas University's 'A Winter's Play': Challenging Stereotypes in Sports and Aging
Delayed Childbirth in Singapore: A Potential Rise in Premature Births
51 seconds
Delayed Childbirth in Singapore: A Potential Rise in Premature Births
Arsenal's Premier League Title Challenge Dented by Resilient Fulham
3 mins
Arsenal's Premier League Title Challenge Dented by Resilient Fulham
Premier League Managers Brace for AFCON and Asian Cup Impact
3 mins
Premier League Managers Brace for AFCON and Asian Cup Impact
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case
5 mins
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
5 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Tottenham's Victory Overshadowed by Injury Concerns: Implications for the Team and Pape Matar Sarr
5 mins
Tottenham's Victory Overshadowed by Injury Concerns: Implications for the Team and Pape Matar Sarr
Year in Review: India's Milestones under Modi in 2023
6 mins
Year in Review: India's Milestones under Modi in 2023
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
5 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
20 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
1 hour
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app