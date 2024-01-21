Epic Games Unveils Winter-Themed Summitseeker Evie Skin in Fortnite

With a fresh flurry of excitement, Epic Games has once again proven its knack for keeping the Fortnite community intrigued. The latest addition to the game's inventory is Summitseeker Evie, a winter-themed iteration of the beloved character, Evie, who was first introduced in Chapter 3, Season 3, on June 5th, 2022. The new skin has been launched amidst considerable enthusiasm, marking the return of the cherished character after a significant hiatus.

A Chilly Homecoming

The original Evie skin, with its striking design, was a significant hit among the Fortnite fan base. Its reintroduction in a winter-themed avatar has been a delightful surprise for gamers worldwide. The Summitseeker Evie skin, available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop, comes with an asking price of 1,200 V-Bucks. The skin's release is a limited-time event, with the exact duration remaining unspecified, sparking a sense of urgency among fans to secure this exclusive asset for their Locker.

Themed Accessories and More

The Summitseeker Evie skin is not just a standalone item but part of a themed set. Accompanying the skin are the Icy Peace Axes and a Back Bling called Crossrider. The Icy Peace Axes, a thematic pickaxe, can be secured for an additional 500 V-Bucks. The Crossrider Back Bling, however, is bundled with the skin, enhancing the overall value of the package.

Anticipation for Future Content

While the Summitseeker Evie skin offers plenty to celebrate, the Fortnite community is already buzzing about the potential for additional related content. Speculation is rife about the upcoming Petercopter Glider, further adding to the excitement. As Epic Games continues to innovate and refresh the Fortnite landscape, gamers can look forward to more surprises, keeping the game's universe ever-evolving and dynamic.