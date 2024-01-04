Epic Games Store’s User Engagement: A Skewed Success Story?

In the ever-competitive realm of digital distribution platforms for PC gaming, the Epic Games Store (EGS), helmed by CEO Tim Sweeney, has been reported to amass a staggering 80 million monthly active users (MAUs). The figure, although impressive, falls short of its formidable competitor, Steam, which boasts 120 million MAUs. Sweeney asserts EGS’s growth as a significant, yet underappreciated, success story within the PC gaming market. However, the use of MAUs as a benchmark for success has sparked debates within the industry, primarily due to the unique factors that inflate EGS’s numbers.

Fortnite Factor

The first of these unique factors is the immensely popular game, Fortnite. An Epic account is required to play the game, contributing significantly to EGS’s high MAU count. On average, Fortnite draws in around a million daily players, a number that has seen a surge following a recent game update.

Freebies and Giveaways

The second factor contributing to EGS’s impressive MAU count is its strategy of offering free game giveaways. This tactic has proven effective in boosting MAUs, as users consistently log in to claim these enticing titles. EGS has confirmed plans to continue this free game program through 2023 and beyond, hinting at a sustained growth in user engagement.

Apples to Oranges?

However, these factors necessitate a more nuanced understanding of the MAU figure provided by Sweeney. Unlike EGS, Steam does not have similar elements—such as a massively popular game like Fortnite or a consistent free game program—to augment its user statistics. Consequently, the comparison of MAUs between EGS and Steam might be akin to comparing apples to oranges.

In conclusion, while it is undeniable that EGS has shown remarkable growth, the MAU figures may not offer a like-for-like comparison with Steam’s user engagement. The unique factors at play—such as Fortnite and free game giveaways—inflate EGS’s MAU count, potentially painting a skewed picture of success.