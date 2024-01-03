Epic Games Store’s Holiday Sale 2023: A Sci-Fi Extravaganza

The Epic Games Store is currently ushering in the holiday season with a grand 2023 sale, featuring an impressive lineup of science fiction video games spanning across various sub-genres. For those who are drawn towards the intricate layers of the sci-fi genre, the offerings are indeed enticing.

Sci-Fi Games Galore

First in line is the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, a compilation of the remastered versions of the original game trilogy, now available at a noteworthy discount. The edition is a treasure for enthusiasts, pooling the epic adventures of Commander Shepard into a single, immersive experience.

Next up is Ghostrunner 2, a cyber-ninja spectacle that offers upgraded gameplay along with an array of new features. The game is an adrenaline-packed venture into a cyber-enhanced future, promising hours of exhilarating gaming.

Resurgence and Remakes

Also included in the sale is Cyberpunk 2077, a game that has seen a revival with the introduction of new features and the Phantom Liberty expansion. The game transports players into a dystopian future, embroiling them in a world of intrigue and high-tech warfare.

For fans of classic cinema, RoboCop: Rogue City offers a fresh narrative in the RoboCop universe, allowing gamers to step into the shoes of the iconic cybernetic law enforcer.

Star Wars aficionados have the opportunity to embark on a story-driven adventure with Respawn Entertainment’s series. The games seamlessly blend the awe-inspiring lore of Star Wars with engaging gameplay mechanics.

Intriguing Mixes and Classic Offerings

The Epic Games Store also presents the 2023 remake of Dead Space and the System Shock remake, both known for their unique fusion of horror elements with the sci-fi genre. These games deliver a chilling exploration into the unknown, leaving players on the edge of their seats.

For a dose of comic book action, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy game guarantees an action-packed experience enriched with a unique narrative. The game allows players to lead the quirky interstellar misfits on a galactic adventure.

Another classic on offer is the Bioshock franchise, delivering a harrowing first-person shooter experience set against the backdrop of dystopian locales. The franchise has been hailed for its compelling narratives and atmospheric gameplay.

Last but certainly not least, The Callisto Protocol is recommended for fans of Dead Space. The game features a gripping survival story set on Jupiter’s moon Callisto, adding a new dimension to the horror-sci-fi genre.

In addition to these captivating sci-fi games, the Epic Games Store is also conducting a holiday giveaway, offering a different free game every 24 hours, adding a cherry on top of an already enticing deal.