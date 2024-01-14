Epic Games Store Announces ‘Love’ as Next Free Game

The Epic Games Store, known for its tradition of presenting free games to its loyal users, has kept this practice alive as we venture into 2024. The latest free offering on their platform was ‘Sailing Forward,’ a game that enthralled players with its nautical adventures. However, the store is already set to launch its next free game, ‘Love,’ which will be available to all users from Thursday, January 18, at 18:00.

A Closer Look at ‘Love’

A creation of independent developer Fred Wood, ‘Love’ is a platform game that has been described as short, addicting, and challenging. With its simple graphics and a design that harks back to the golden age of platformers, ‘Love’ successfully combines nostalgia with modern gaming sensibilities. One of its standout features is the custom respawn system. This unique system allows players to set a checkpoint at any location as long as they are on solid ground, adding a strategic layer to the gameplay.

Game Features and Availability

‘Love’ offers players 16 levels to navigate and overcome, each presenting its own set of challenges. Competitive leaderboards and a 12-track soundtrack further enhance the gaming experience. Initially released on Steam in 2014, ‘Love’ has since been made available on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox platforms. Now, it’s the Epic Games Store users’ turn to experience this gem of a game. Remember, ‘Love’ will be available for free until January 25, so make sure to claim your copy before the swap-out time at 8 AM CT.

Epic Games Store’s Commitment to Free Games

With this newfound tradition of offering free games, Epic Games Store shows its commitment to rewarding its users. The free game offerings are not limited to obscure titles either. From indie games to big-budget productions, the platform ensures a diverse selection to cater to a wide range of gaming preferences. As we move forward into 2024, users can expect more such exciting offerings from the Epic Games Store.