Gaming

Epic Games Stirs Competition with Unique Incentive in Fortnite’s Ranked Cup Tournament

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:00 pm EST
Epic Games Stirs Competition with Unique Incentive in Fortnite's Ranked Cup Tournament

In a bold move to galvanize the competitive gaming scene, Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 1 sees Epic Games introducing the Ranked Cup tournament with a tantalizing incentive. The stakes are high and the allure irresistible: a free High Society Ranked glider beckons players, attainable by racking up points during the Ranked Cup Session 1.

Scoring for the Skies

To qualify for this coveted glider, players need to amass a minimum of 75 points, a threshold that stands independent of their rank. The tournament is an intricate labyrinth of eight ranks, ranging from Bronze to the lofty Unreal, and incorporates diverse modes such as Solos, Duos, Squads and even Battle Royale and Zero Build options. It’s a test of versatility, adaptability, and the ability to strategize under pressure.

A Four-Day Foray into Fortnite’s Finest

The Ranked Cup Session 1, set to take place between January 11th and January 14th, is a grueling marathon that tests not just the skills, but the tenacity of players. Sessions fluctuate depending on the number of participants, the chosen game mode, and the region. In this volatile arena, every point counts.

Strategic Gameplay: The Key to Victory

The road to the 75-point finish line is paved with potential points at every turn. Player placement, eliminations, securing forecast towers, and capturing Loot Island – each action has a designated point value. This format fosters strategic gameplay, pushing players to plan their moves and weigh their options, all while keeping one eye on the prize.

Fortnite, a survival and battle royale game developed by Epic Games, has carved a niche for itself across multiple platforms including PC, iOS, mobile devices, Xbox One, PS5, and others. Its success lies in its ability to continually engage its player base, offering competitive events and rewards that keep the gaming experience fresh and exciting.

Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

