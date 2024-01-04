Epic Games Offers ‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ for Free for a Limited Time

The Epic Games store is providing an exclusive, limited-time offer for PC gamers, offering the game ‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ for free, but only for a 24-hour period. This game, renowned for its rich narrative, follows the journey of Amicia and her younger brother Hugo, set in a dark historical period characterized by the plague, hostile Inquisition soldiers, and deadly swarms of rats.

A Tale of Survival

The siblings, Amicia and Hugo, are thrown into a harsh and unforgiving world where they must rely on each other to survive. The game’s narrative stands out for its depth and richness, drawing comparisons to other acclaimed titles like The Last of Us (TLOU), despite not having an equally significant impact on gaming culture.

Exclusive Offer for PC Gamers

This offer is exclusive to the PC version of the game, with no compatibility mentioned for iOS devices. Even though the game is available for purchase on other platforms, including PlayStation where it is currently being sold at a discount, the Epic Games store’s free deal stands as the most attractive option for gamers. However, fans of the genre and the series are encouraged to act quickly to claim their free copy before the expiration of the deal at 4 PM on January 4.

A Plague Tale: Requiem vs. The Market

While ‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ might not have made a significant cultural impact comparable to other titles, its narrative richness sets it apart. The game is available for free only for a limited period, offering an opportunity for gamers to experience this unique narrative without the usual financial constraints. This move by the Epic Games store not only boosts its market visibility but also provides an opportunity for a wider audience to experience this unique game.