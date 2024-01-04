en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Epic Games Offers ‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ for Free for a Limited Time

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:03 pm EST
Epic Games Offers ‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ for Free for a Limited Time

The Epic Games store is providing an exclusive, limited-time offer for PC gamers, offering the game ‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ for free, but only for a 24-hour period. This game, renowned for its rich narrative, follows the journey of Amicia and her younger brother Hugo, set in a dark historical period characterized by the plague, hostile Inquisition soldiers, and deadly swarms of rats.

A Tale of Survival

The siblings, Amicia and Hugo, are thrown into a harsh and unforgiving world where they must rely on each other to survive. The game’s narrative stands out for its depth and richness, drawing comparisons to other acclaimed titles like The Last of Us (TLOU), despite not having an equally significant impact on gaming culture.

Exclusive Offer for PC Gamers

This offer is exclusive to the PC version of the game, with no compatibility mentioned for iOS devices. Even though the game is available for purchase on other platforms, including PlayStation where it is currently being sold at a discount, the Epic Games store’s free deal stands as the most attractive option for gamers. However, fans of the genre and the series are encouraged to act quickly to claim their free copy before the expiration of the deal at 4 PM on January 4.

A Plague Tale: Requiem vs. The Market

While ‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ might not have made a significant cultural impact comparable to other titles, its narrative richness sets it apart. The game is available for free only for a limited period, offering an opportunity for gamers to experience this unique narrative without the usual financial constraints. This move by the Epic Games store not only boosts its market visibility but also provides an opportunity for a wider audience to experience this unique game.

0
Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
5 mins ago
13-Year-Old Boy First to Complete Classic Tetris Game, Shatters AI Record
When the world of gaming was introduced to Tetris in 1984, it quickly became a classic, known for its difficulty and intriguing gameplay. Forty years later, a 13-year-old American boy, Willis Gibson, has stirred the gaming community by becoming the first person to complete this notoriously challenging game. A Record-Breaking Achievement On January 2, during
13-Year-Old Boy First to Complete Classic Tetris Game, Shatters AI Record
VESA Unveils Adaptive-Sync Display v1.1a Update, Pioneering 'Dual-Mode' Functionality
37 mins ago
VESA Unveils Adaptive-Sync Display v1.1a Update, Pioneering 'Dual-Mode' Functionality
Canadian Video Game Industry: A Hotbed of Innovation and Diversity
45 mins ago
Canadian Video Game Industry: A Hotbed of Innovation and Diversity
Unveiling the Original Xbox Prototype: A Dive into Gaming History
15 mins ago
Unveiling the Original Xbox Prototype: A Dive into Gaming History
Microsoft Launches Xbox Series S-inspired Toaster
18 mins ago
Microsoft Launches Xbox Series S-inspired Toaster
Epic Games Store's User Engagement: A Skewed Success Story?
19 mins ago
Epic Games Store's User Engagement: A Skewed Success Story?
Latest Headlines
World News
Canadians Divided over Timing of Next Federal Election, Poll Reveals
46 seconds
Canadians Divided over Timing of Next Federal Election, Poll Reveals
Illinois Acknowledges Census Undercount, Sets Stage for Future Accuracy
52 seconds
Illinois Acknowledges Census Undercount, Sets Stage for Future Accuracy
Southern Maine Secures Comeback Victory in Women's Basketball, Alabama's McLaughlin Enters Transfer Portal
1 min
Southern Maine Secures Comeback Victory in Women's Basketball, Alabama's McLaughlin Enters Transfer Portal
Surprise Victory for Uni Queen at Geraldton Turf Club's Walkaway Cup
1 min
Surprise Victory for Uni Queen at Geraldton Turf Club's Walkaway Cup
Dvon Ellies Returns to Penn State for 2024 Season, Boosting Nittany Lions' Defense
1 min
Dvon Ellies Returns to Penn State for 2024 Season, Boosting Nittany Lions' Defense
Xander Schauffele: A Disciplined Approach to Pro Golf in 2024
1 min
Xander Schauffele: A Disciplined Approach to Pro Golf in 2024
District Administration Launches 'New My Gym' in Dubagga, Lucknow: Health and Fitness Take Center Stage
2 mins
District Administration Launches 'New My Gym' in Dubagga, Lucknow: Health and Fitness Take Center Stage
Sunshine Stars FC Aims for Top Three Finish in NPFL
2 mins
Sunshine Stars FC Aims for Top Three Finish in NPFL
SADAG Initiates Search for Press Assistant to Amplify Mental Health Advocacy
2 mins
SADAG Initiates Search for Press Assistant to Amplify Mental Health Advocacy
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app