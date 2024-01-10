en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Empyrion: Galactic Survival Welcomes ‘Dark Faction’ Expansion

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:05 am EST
Empyrion: Galactic Survival Welcomes ‘Dark Faction’ Expansion

On February 6, 2024, the gaming universe of Empyrion: Galactic Survival is set to expand as Eleon Game Studios prepares to launch its first expansion, ‘Dark Faction’. This addition to the open-world survival crafting game promises to present players with an even more immersive gaming experience, set within the expansive sandbox of the Empyrion universe. This expansion will be made available to PC gamers, broadening the horizons of game play.

Dark Faction: A New Threat Emerges

The ‘Dark Faction’ expansion introduces an ominous menace to the galaxy, enhancing the gaming experience with new mechanics and improved melee combat. Players will have an array of new materials at their disposal for construction, and a host of mysteries to unravel. Priced at $9.99 / €9.99, the expansion will initially be available on the Steam Store, with plans to make it available on Epic Games soon.

Funcom and Eleon Game Studios: A Strategic Partnership

The launch of the ‘Dark Faction’ expansion is underpinned by a strategic partnership between Funcom and Eleon Game Studios. Funcom has taken on the role of providing funding and publishing services for the Empyrion game, further solidifying its position in the gaming industry. This partnership is expected to guide the successful launch and ongoing development of the Empyrion universe.

Empyrion: Galactic Survival – Beyond the Expansion

Developers and representatives from Funcom have expressed excitement for the ‘Dark Faction’ expansion and the future of the Empyrion universe. The emphasis is on building upon the core mechanics of the base game while introducing fresh content for both veterans and newcomers. As Empyrion: Galactic Survival ventures into its new chapter, it continues to redefine the boundaries of cooperative open-world survival crafting games.

0
Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
50 seconds ago
Virginia Legislators Back Bill to Legalize Electronic Skill Games: A Boon or Bane?
A bipartisan group of legislators in Virginia is rallying behind a bill that aims to legalize electronic skill games. These games, bearing a striking resemblance to slot machines, require a certain degree of skill from the player, setting them apart from traditional gambling. In 2020, the General Assembly imposed a ban on these games. However,
Virginia Legislators Back Bill to Legalize Electronic Skill Games: A Boon or Bane?
Immortal Life: A Xianxia Farming Simulator Prepares for Official Launch
1 hour ago
Immortal Life: A Xianxia Farming Simulator Prepares for Official Launch
'Immortality' Confirmed for PlayStation 5 Release: A New Chapter Begins
2 hours ago
'Immortality' Confirmed for PlayStation 5 Release: A New Chapter Begins
CES 2024: The Rise of the 'Motherboard Mullet' in Gaming PC Builds
31 mins ago
CES 2024: The Rise of the 'Motherboard Mullet' in Gaming PC Builds
Fortnite's FlowBerry Fizz: A Game-Changing Consumable
52 mins ago
Fortnite's FlowBerry Fizz: A Game-Changing Consumable
Destiny 2's Optative Hand Cannon: New Perks Redefine the Game in Season of the Wish
52 mins ago
Destiny 2's Optative Hand Cannon: New Perks Redefine the Game in Season of the Wish
Latest Headlines
World News
Court Grants Barker-Vormawor Additional Chance to File Defense in Defamation Lawsuit
59 seconds
Court Grants Barker-Vormawor Additional Chance to File Defense in Defamation Lawsuit
Iowa Braces for Record Cold as 2024 Caucus Nears Amid Cancellations
1 min
Iowa Braces for Record Cold as 2024 Caucus Nears Amid Cancellations
Michelle Obama's Deep Concerns about the 2024 Presidential Election
1 min
Michelle Obama's Deep Concerns about the 2024 Presidential Election
India Sets Sights on 2036 Olympics: A Bid Backed by Government and Big Business
1 min
India Sets Sights on 2036 Olympics: A Bid Backed by Government and Big Business
California Assembly Public Safety Committee Undergoes Major Overhaul: A New Direction in Sight
2 mins
California Assembly Public Safety Committee Undergoes Major Overhaul: A New Direction in Sight
Zip World Spurs Local Tourism with 50% Discount Offer
2 mins
Zip World Spurs Local Tourism with 50% Discount Offer
LSK President Eric Theuri Calls for Government Adherence to Constitutional Roles
4 mins
LSK President Eric Theuri Calls for Government Adherence to Constitutional Roles
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
4 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
Family Embraces Challenges and Support Amid Newborn's Down Syndrome Diagnosis
4 mins
Family Embraces Challenges and Support Amid Newborn's Down Syndrome Diagnosis
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
1 hour
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
5 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
5 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
7 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
7 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
8 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
9 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
9 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app