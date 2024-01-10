Empyrion: Galactic Survival Welcomes ‘Dark Faction’ Expansion

On February 6, 2024, the gaming universe of Empyrion: Galactic Survival is set to expand as Eleon Game Studios prepares to launch its first expansion, ‘Dark Faction’. This addition to the open-world survival crafting game promises to present players with an even more immersive gaming experience, set within the expansive sandbox of the Empyrion universe. This expansion will be made available to PC gamers, broadening the horizons of game play.

Dark Faction: A New Threat Emerges

The ‘Dark Faction’ expansion introduces an ominous menace to the galaxy, enhancing the gaming experience with new mechanics and improved melee combat. Players will have an array of new materials at their disposal for construction, and a host of mysteries to unravel. Priced at $9.99 / €9.99, the expansion will initially be available on the Steam Store, with plans to make it available on Epic Games soon.

Funcom and Eleon Game Studios: A Strategic Partnership

The launch of the ‘Dark Faction’ expansion is underpinned by a strategic partnership between Funcom and Eleon Game Studios. Funcom has taken on the role of providing funding and publishing services for the Empyrion game, further solidifying its position in the gaming industry. This partnership is expected to guide the successful launch and ongoing development of the Empyrion universe.

Empyrion: Galactic Survival – Beyond the Expansion

Developers and representatives from Funcom have expressed excitement for the ‘Dark Faction’ expansion and the future of the Empyrion universe. The emphasis is on building upon the core mechanics of the base game while introducing fresh content for both veterans and newcomers. As Empyrion: Galactic Survival ventures into its new chapter, it continues to redefine the boundaries of cooperative open-world survival crafting games.