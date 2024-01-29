Empoleon Joins Pokmon Scarlet & Violet in a Limited-time Event

As February unfolds, players of Pokmon Scarlet & Violet are set to confront a formidable new opponent in the form of Empoleon, the Unrivaled. This Generation 4 starter, renowned for its potent Special Attack stat, is making its debut as a seven-star Tera Raid boss, marking a first for a Sinnoh starter.

Empoleon's Arrival

The battle against Empoleon is expected to commence on Thursday, February 1, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and conclude on Sunday, February 4 at 7:59 p.m. Eastern. However, players will have a second chance to engage Empoleon from February 8 to February 11. Empoleon, carrying the Mightiest Mark and its Hidden Ability, Competitive, will be sporting the Ice type as its Tera type.

The Challenge

Empoleon's Competitive ability makes the usual strategy of debuffing an opponent less effective, turning the tables on players and increasing its Special Attack whenever its stats are lowered. This unique characteristic necessitates a shift in tactics, with players required to assemble a team focused on winning Tera Raid battles.

The Limited-Time Event

Adding to the challenge is the fact that Empoleon will only be accessible during two weekends. Once these dates pass, Empoleon will no longer be available, thereby placing a premium on being well-prepared for the encounter. Beyond the thrill of the battle, players also have the opportunity to earn Tera Shard Rewards by participating in the raid.

Empoleon's addition to the game signifies The Pokmon Company's commitment to continual content updates designed to keep the gameplay experience fresh and engaging. With the stakes heightened and a challenging new opponent in the fray, players of Pokmon Scarlet & Violet can look forward to an exciting and rewarding February.