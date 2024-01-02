en English
Business

EMERGE Group & TZ APAC: A Strategic Partnership for Gaming on the Tezos Blockchain

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:55 pm EST
In a move to promote the integration of Web3 games into the blockchain ecosystem, EMERGE Group, a Southeast Asian marketing technology firm specializing in intellectual property (IP) and gaming partnerships, has announced a strategic partnership with TZ APAC. TZ APAC is a firm committed to the development of the Web3 ecosystem on the Tezos blockchain.

Reimagining Gaming with Blockchain

The collaboration is fundamentally geared towards providing marketing solutions and publishing partnership support. EMERGE Group aims to leverage its industry expertise, connections, including advertising inventories and crucial IPs, to establish Tezos as a preferred blockchain platform for the gaming community. Known for its collaborations with notable companies such as Moonton, Singtel, and Shopback, EMERGE Group’s partnership with TZ APAC is expected to facilitate the onboarding of game studios to the Tezos blockchain.

Uniting Web2 and Web3 Through Gaming

Both parties intend to deliver a seamless onboarding experience, bridging Web2 and Web3 technologies to enhance the gaming experience. The partnership is set to foster a supportive environment for game developers, leveraging Tezos’ blockchain capabilities. Jason Lim of TZ APAC and Roy Kek of EMERGE Group have both expressed their dedication to empowering the gaming community through this union.

Tezos and EMERGE: Powerhouse Partnership

Tezos is known for its open-source blockchain that emphasizes upgradability, participation, and smart contract safety. On the other hand, EMERGE Group has previously formed strategic alliances with industry leaders such as Nvir World and Infinite Loop Media, promoting the growth of both Web2 and Web3 gaming. This strategic partnership between EMERGE Group and TZ APAC is poised to propel the gaming industry into a new era, harnessing the power of blockchain technology.

Business Gaming
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

