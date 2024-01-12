en English
Gaming

Embracing Winter with a Bustling Event Calendar: Milwaukee’s Post-Snowstorm Activities

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:50 am EST
Embracing Winter with a Bustling Event Calendar: Milwaukee's Post-Snowstorm Activities

Winter in Milwaukee does not mean a lull in activities. On the contrary, the city is abuzz with a variety of events that embrace the season, ranging from theatrical performances to gaming conventions, home improvement shows, and community races. Milwaukee’s rich event calendar promises to keep residents and visitors engaged and entertained, even in the chilliest months.

Ice Fishing Musical Comedy: ‘Guys on Ice’

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is all set to entertain audiences with its musical comedy ‘Guys on Ice.’ The show celebrates the 25th anniversary of its Milwaukee Rep premiere and is scheduled to run from Friday, January 12, through Sunday, March 17. The production’s plot offers a unique glimpse into the life of its characters, Marvin and Lloyd, who share their tales from their ice fishing shanty in northern Wisconsin. This beloved Wisconsin tradition features humorous songs related to life, love, and local sports.

Gaming Enthusiasts Gather at the Midwinter Gaming Convention

Concurrently, the Midwinter Gaming Convention provides board game enthusiasts a warm indoor escape from the snow. The event, held at the Hilton Milwaukee Center, offers the opportunity to enjoy non-digital gaming, buy games, and win raffle prizes.

Home Building & Remodeling Show: A Hub for Expertise and Opportunities

For those mulling over home improvements, the MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show is a must-visit. The show brings together experts, builders, and remodelers in one place, offering advice, seminars, and job opportunities in the trades.

Community Events: MULCHfest and Samson Stomp & Romp

Adding to the winter festivities, the Washington Heights Neighborhood Association organizes MULCHfest, an eco-friendly Christmas tree disposal event. Simultaneously, the Samson Stomp & Romp at the Milwaukee County Zoo is a race event that honors a beloved gorilla and raises funds for the zoo’s animals. These community events not only offer a fun way to participate but also contribute to worthy causes.

From theatrical escapades and gaming to home improvement and community races, Milwaukee’s winter event calendar is bustling with activity, ensuring that there is something for everyone.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

