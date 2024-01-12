Embracing Winter with a Bustling Event Calendar: Milwaukee’s Post-Snowstorm Activities

Winter in Milwaukee does not mean a lull in activities. On the contrary, the city is abuzz with a variety of events that embrace the season, ranging from theatrical performances to gaming conventions, home improvement shows, and community races. Milwaukee’s rich event calendar promises to keep residents and visitors engaged and entertained, even in the chilliest months.

Ice Fishing Musical Comedy: ‘Guys on Ice’

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is all set to entertain audiences with its musical comedy ‘Guys on Ice.’ The show celebrates the 25th anniversary of its Milwaukee Rep premiere and is scheduled to run from Friday, January 12, through Sunday, March 17. The production’s plot offers a unique glimpse into the life of its characters, Marvin and Lloyd, who share their tales from their ice fishing shanty in northern Wisconsin. This beloved Wisconsin tradition features humorous songs related to life, love, and local sports.

Gaming Enthusiasts Gather at the Midwinter Gaming Convention

Concurrently, the Midwinter Gaming Convention provides board game enthusiasts a warm indoor escape from the snow. The event, held at the Hilton Milwaukee Center, offers the opportunity to enjoy non-digital gaming, buy games, and win raffle prizes.

Home Building & Remodeling Show: A Hub for Expertise and Opportunities

For those mulling over home improvements, the MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show is a must-visit. The show brings together experts, builders, and remodelers in one place, offering advice, seminars, and job opportunities in the trades.

Community Events: MULCHfest and Samson Stomp & Romp

Adding to the winter festivities, the Washington Heights Neighborhood Association organizes MULCHfest, an eco-friendly Christmas tree disposal event. Simultaneously, the Samson Stomp & Romp at the Milwaukee County Zoo is a race event that honors a beloved gorilla and raises funds for the zoo’s animals. These community events not only offer a fun way to participate but also contribute to worthy causes.

From theatrical escapades and gaming to home improvement and community races, Milwaukee’s winter event calendar is bustling with activity, ensuring that there is something for everyone.