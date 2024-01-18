en English
Gaming

Embark Studios Unveils Update 1.5.0 for THE FINALS: New Game Mode, Enhanced Cheat Detection, and More

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:06 am EST
Embark Studios has unveiled the 1.5.0 update for its renowned shooter game, THE FINALS. The update has been released with a plethora of enhancements, including the introduction of a new game mode, improved cheat detection system, expanded in-game store, and significant modifications to gameplay mechanics and equipment.

New Limited-Time Game Mode: Solo Bank It

The highlight of the 1.5.0 update is the introduction of a new limited-time mode titled Solo Bank It. This mode is a free-for-all match that pits 12 players against each other in a fight to accumulate and deposit 40,000 cash first. The Solo Bank It mode promises to bring a fresh and thrilling experience to the players.

Enhanced Cheat Detection System

Recognizing the negative impact of cheating on the gaming experience, the update has enhanced the game’s cheat detection system. The developers promise to identify and restrict cheaters with greater precision, thus ensuring a fair gaming environment.

Expanded In-Game Store

The update brings an expanded range of items in the in-game store, providing players with a wider variety of choices to customize their gaming experience.

Gameplay Mechanics and Equipment Adjustments

The 1.5.0 update introduces a series of balance changes to the gameplay mechanics and equipment. These include an increased activation cost and minimum charge time for the Cloaking Device, a reduction in Mesh Shield’s health, and the introduction of activation costs for Recon Sense. The Grapple Hook has been modified to prevent attachment to objects on carriables. The update also maintains the game balance by nerfing the C4, RPG, and Gas Mine. The full set of details on these updates and adjustments can be found in the patch notes.

Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

