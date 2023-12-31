en English
Business

Embark Studios’ The Finals: Rapid Success, Cheating Problems, and New Features

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:31 pm EST
The Finals, a free-to-play first-person shooter game by Embark Studios, has swept the gaming community off its feet, amassing a staggering player count of 10 million within its first month. This explosive success, however, has been slightly marred by instances of rampant cheating, prompting the developers to unleash a ban wave. A few innocent bystanders, including Twitch streamers, were unfortunately caught in the crossfire, sparking a flurry of complaints on Twitter.

An Innovative Game Slightly Marred by Cheating

Despite the hiccup of cheating, The Finals has been lauded for its destructible levels and tactical options. Gamers have relished the opportunity to experiment with creative builds, adding a unique layer of strategy and competition. Nevertheless, the cheating problem has thrown a spanner in the works, leading Embark Studios to roll out a series of bans aimed at curbing the issue.

Collateral Damage in the War Against Cheaters

This decisive action, while necessary, has also led to the unintentional banning of some non-cheating players. A number of these players, including Twitch streamers, have voiced their dissatisfaction on social media platforms like Twitter, putting Embark Studios in the spotlight. The developers are currently working diligently to retract these false bans, trying to restore the game’s integrity and the trust of its player base.

Capitalizing on Success and Keeping Things Fresh

Amidst these challenges, Embark Studios has not lost sight of the game’s success. The developers have introduced a battle pass for the inaugural season and a weekly store featuring a rotation of skins, items, and bundles. The store’s inventory updates weekly, with the current rotation featuring the Urban Operative Set, Glowy Bones, Masked Mogul Set, Mausoleum Medley, Season 1 Starter Pack, Holiday Spirit Set, Call The Clock, and the free Tactical Tidings Set. Players can purchase these items using the in-game currency, Multibucks, which can be acquired with real money.

The current store rotation is available from December 27, 2023, to January 3, 2024, with the shop typically resetting every Wednesday. As such, players are encouraged to check the store regularly for new offerings, ensuring they don’t miss out on any exclusive items or deals. As Embark Studios navigates these early challenges, the gaming community eagerly awaits the evolution of The Finals.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

