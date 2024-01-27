Edmund McMillen's Mewgenics: A Decade in the Making and Worth the Wait

Edmund McMillen, renowned creator of the landmark indie game, The Binding of Isaac, is on the cusp of unveiling his latest creation, Mewgenics. Having spent over a decade in development, McMillen has taken to Twitter to express his conviction that this new venture will surpass his previous works. The game, which has morphed from a mere turn-based arena combat game to an intricate isometric tactical roguelike, promises hundreds of engrossing gameplay hours, over 200 bosses and enemies, and an expansive collection of unique items to keep players hooked.

Mewgenics: A Phoenix Rising

Originally announced in 2012, Mewgenics had a rocky start. Shelved in 2014 and officially cancelled in 2016, it seemed like the game was destined for oblivion. However, McMillen's departure from Team Meat and subsequent acquisition of the game's rights in 2018 breathed new life into the project. Teaming up with Tyler Glaiel, the duo has been utilizing the Steam platform to disseminate detailed information about the game's classes and mechanics, effectively building anticipation for its launch.

A Standout in its Own Right

While comparisons to The Binding of Isaac are inevitable, especially considering the shared gameplay loop and elements of randomness, Mewgenics is designed to carve its own niche in the gaming world. With its scheduled release in 2024, fans are eagerly awaiting further updates in the coming months.

Living Up to The Binding of Isaac

The Binding of Isaac, co-developed by McMillen and Florian Himsl, has set a high standard in the indie roguelike genre since its release in 2011. The game's success has been undeniable, with several expansions, fan-made content, and ports to multiple platforms. With a Metascore of 91, Mewgenics certainly has a towering benchmark to strive towards, or better yet, surpass.