Echo VR Resurrected by Fans: A Tale of Community-Led Revival

Once the virtual playground for zero-gravity sports enthusiasts, Echo VR, spiraled into obsolescence as Meta (formerly Facebook) announced its shutdown set for August 1, 2023. The online VR game, a brainchild of Ready at Dawn, had carved its niche in the e-sports universe with its groundbreaking locomotion mechanics. Yet, declining user numbers and Meta's strategic resource reallocation cast a looming shadow over its future. However, in the face of this adversity, the game's dedicated community has sparked an unexpected resurgence.

Community-led Revival

Two months post-shutdown, the Echo VR community witnessed a glimmer of hope. A developer, known only by their alias 'Xenomega', released a self-developed relay on GitHub. This tool granted players the ability to host their own servers, effectively breathing life back into Echo VR. The Echo VR Lounge, a community hub boasting over 7,000 members, became the linchpin of this revival, facilitating global server hosting and fostering the game's growing player base.

Record Numbers

The passion and dedication of the community members have not gone in vain. The record number of concurrent Echo VR players has soared to around 200, a testament to the game's enduring appeal and the community's relentless efforts. This revival stands as a prime example of the power fan dedication holds in preserving a beloved game, even in the face of corporate decisions.

Voices of Support

Former Oculus CTO and Meta advisor John Carmack had voiced his dissent against the game's discontinuation, underlining the importance of retaining fan-favorite experiences. The Echo VR community's efforts echo his sentiments, proving that a devoted fan base can indeed keep a game alive post shutdown. New players are continually invited to join this thriving community via the Echo VR Lounge Discord server, further bolstering the game's resurgence.