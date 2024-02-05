Dungeonborne: Rising Star of Dungeon Crawlers Amid Legal Shadows

In the world of dungeon crawler games, a new entrant named Dungeonborne, is making waves. Initially unveiled as Project Crawl in September 2023, the game has successfully garnered a significant player base, with over 17,000 concurrent players, placing it in the esteemed Steam's top 100.

Gameplay: A Nod to the Past

Dungeonborne beckons gamers with a straightforward yet captivating premise: team up, battle monsters, gather treasures, and endure a progressively constricting labyrinth. It's a refreshing throwback to its precursor, Dark and Darker. While Dungeonborne supports solo play, the difficulty curve makes cooperative play more appealing, reflecting the developer's intent to promote teamwork.

Issues Mar But Don't Eclipse Success

Despite its meteoric rise, Dungeonborne is not without its issues. Players have reported connectivity problems and uneven class balance, with the fighter class perceived as overpowered. Yet, these challenges haven't prevented the game from trending among gaming enthusiasts.

Shadow of Dark and Darker

The comparison between Dungeonborne and Dark and Darker is undeniable. The latter, removed from Steam following a lawsuit by Nexon against Ironmace - the developer of Dark and Darker, over alleged theft of source code and assets. Although the injunction was dismissed, Dark and Darker remains absent from Steam, creating a void that Dungeonborne seems to fill.

Legal Implications and Future Prospects

Mithril Interactive, Dungeonborne's developer, has publicly denied any affiliation with Nexon. However, the striking similarities between Dungeonborne and Dark and Darker might provoke legal actions from Ironmace. Regardless, Dungeonborne's demo is available until the conclusion of the Steam Next Fest on February 12, providing an opportunity for more gamers to join the growing fandom.