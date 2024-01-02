Dread Hunger Ends Server Support: An Insight into the Gaming Industry’s Struggles

Effective January 1, 2024, the official servers for the social deduction game Dread Hunger have ceased to exist. The game’s developers cited rising server costs and repeated Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) attacks as the primary catalysts behind this decision. Despite the game’s initial launch in early access in April 2021 and its full release in 2022, it has been plagued by challenges, including imbalanced gameplay and difficult random online matchmaking. These issues led to mixed reviews on the digital distribution platform, Steam.

Reflective of a Broader Industry Trend

The studio’s decision to withdraw server support for Dread Hunger is not an isolated incident. It mirrors a broader, more concerning trend in the gaming industry, characterized by financial struggles, layoffs, game cancellations, and studio closures. Both AAA and indie studios have been affected, with major players like Sony and Embracer Group also experiencing layoffs.

Community Servers: A Glimmer of Hope

Despite the shutdown of official servers, all is not lost for the Dread Hunger community. The developers have provided the necessary files for players to establish their own community servers, thus enabling the game’s fanbase to continue their Arctic survival adventures. This move is seen as a silver lining amidst the gloomy trend of game service discontinuations that have spilled over from 2023 into 2024.

Looking Ahead: A Hopeful Outlook

The discontinuation of Dread Hunger’s server support is perceived as a grim continuation of the industry’s struggles. Yet, fans remain hopeful that the negative trends of the past year will not persist. The gaming community continues to rally, offering support and optimism for a more positive outlook in the future of gaming.