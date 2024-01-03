en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

DON’TNOD’s Strategic Share Purchase Reinforces Company Independence

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:33 pm EST
DON’TNOD’s Strategic Share Purchase Reinforces Company Independence

The revered French video game developer, DON’TNOD, has disclosed a strategic acquisition of its own shares, echoing a firm commitment to its independence and control over its stock. This move aligns with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation, assuring compliance with market practices. The studio’s expertise in crafting narrative-driven video games in adventure, RPG, and action genres has garnered it international acclaim.

A Studio Crafting Compelling Narratives

Established in Paris and Montreal, DON’TNOD’s portfolio is a testament to its unique approach to storytelling and character development. Counted among its remarkable titles are ‘LIFE is STRANGE’, ‘TELL ME WHY’, and ‘TWIN MIRROR’ under the adventure genre. In the RPG space, it has made waves with ‘VAMPYR’, while ‘REMEMBER ME’ has held its own in the action genre.

Collaborations with Industry Titans

DON’TNOD’s prowess isn’t confined to its in-house creations. The studio has demonstrated its knack for collaboration, partnering with industry-leading publishers such as Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. These collaborations have either entailed the creation and publication of their own intellectual properties or partnerships with third-party developers.

A Commitment to Control and Invest

The recent share acquisition underscores DON’TNOD’s commitment to control and invest in its own stock. This strategic move reflects the company’s ongoing business activities, hinting at a robust future for the studio.

0
Business France Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Major Leadership Reshuffle in Government Market Companies
In a significant reshuffle in the government market, several leading companies have announced key leadership changes. Ramsey Price, with a rich experience of over two decades, has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at RTX, a digital transformation company. Price will be overseeing finance, accounting, contracts, and human resources, as well as
Major Leadership Reshuffle in Government Market Companies
Federal Reserve Board Announces 2024 Leadership for Reserve Banks
5 mins ago
Federal Reserve Board Announces 2024 Leadership for Reserve Banks
Disney's Animation Evolution Sparks Debate Amid Box Office Woes
6 mins ago
Disney's Animation Evolution Sparks Debate Amid Box Office Woes
Asia-Pacific Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil Market Set for Significant Expansion by 2032
3 mins ago
Asia-Pacific Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil Market Set for Significant Expansion by 2032
Asian Tractor Manufacturers Gear Up to Challenge Western Dominance
4 mins ago
Asian Tractor Manufacturers Gear Up to Challenge Western Dominance
Mexico's Three Kings' Day Set to Boost Economy with 10% Sales Increase
5 mins ago
Mexico's Three Kings' Day Set to Boost Economy with 10% Sales Increase
Latest Headlines
World News
Montgomery County Public Libraries: A Community's Gateway to Free Services and Activities
16 seconds
Montgomery County Public Libraries: A Community's Gateway to Free Services and Activities
JP Nadda Calls for Nationwide Participation in Ayodhya Consecration Ceremony
22 seconds
JP Nadda Calls for Nationwide Participation in Ayodhya Consecration Ceremony
C.J. Stroud: The Rookie Quarterback Rekindling Hope for the Houston Texans
1 min
C.J. Stroud: The Rookie Quarterback Rekindling Hope for the Houston Texans
Scott Steiner Advises Nephew Bron Breakker on WWE Transition
1 min
Scott Steiner Advises Nephew Bron Breakker on WWE Transition
House Democrats Call for Justice Clarence Thomas' Recusal in Trump-Related Case
2 mins
House Democrats Call for Justice Clarence Thomas' Recusal in Trump-Related Case
Adam Copeland Reflects on Real-life Issues in WWE Storylines
3 mins
Adam Copeland Reflects on Real-life Issues in WWE Storylines
Senegal's Constitutional Council Quashes Ousmane Sonko's Presidential Bid
3 mins
Senegal's Constitutional Council Quashes Ousmane Sonko's Presidential Bid
Scarlett Johansson's Rigorous Training and Diet for 'Avengers: Endgame': A Look Behind the Scenes
4 mins
Scarlett Johansson's Rigorous Training and Diet for 'Avengers: Endgame': A Look Behind the Scenes
Coleen Nolan Shares Weight Loss Journey and Industry Pressures
4 mins
Coleen Nolan Shares Weight Loss Journey and Industry Pressures
MW3 Players Overcome Holger 556 Camo Challenge Bug with Innovative Workaround
51 mins
MW3 Players Overcome Holger 556 Camo Challenge Bug with Innovative Workaround
Scotland Gears Up for 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: A Look at the Team's Journey and Expectations
1 hour
Scotland Gears Up for 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: A Look at the Team's Journey and Expectations
'Bonhoeffer': An Irish-Belgian Film Turning Ireland into WWII Germany
2 hours
'Bonhoeffer': An Irish-Belgian Film Turning Ireland into WWII Germany
Valve Unveils 'Boomer Shooter' Category on Steam
4 hours
Valve Unveils 'Boomer Shooter' Category on Steam
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
9 hours
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
10 hours
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
11 hours
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
12 hours
January 5th in History: A Tapestry of Global Milestones and Birthdays
Indian Chess Players Triumph in 2023 World Chess.com: A Year in Review
12 hours
Indian Chess Players Triumph in 2023 World Chess.com: A Year in Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app