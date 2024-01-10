en English
Automotive

Dolby Laboratories Announces New Partnerships and Technological Advancements at CES 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:24 pm EST
Dolby Laboratories Announces New Partnerships and Technological Advancements at CES 2024

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, Dolby Laboratories unveiled a series of partnerships and technological advancements, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in delivering immersive audiovisual experiences. The announcements included collaborations with premium car manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz and Lotus, along with the expansion of Dolby Atmos and Vision into home entertainment and gaming sectors.

Revolutionizing Automotive Audio

Mercedes-Benz, in conjunction with Audible and Amazon Music, has integrated Dolby Atmos audio content into select vehicles. Similarly, the Lotus Eletre SUV now boasts an in-built Dolby Atmos sound system. The adoption of Dolby Atmos by auto manufacturers has risen to double digits, indicating a growing trend in the automotive industry.

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect: Redefining Home Entertainment

Dolby Laboratories also introduced the Dolby Atmos FlexConnect system. This innovation allows consumers to add external wireless speakers to compatible TVs, providing a full surround sound experience. Both Hisense and TCL have announced support for FlexConnect, with Hisense showcasing its FlexTech wireless rear speakers at CES. Further, MediaTek’s support for FlexConnect on its Pentonic smart TV platform was also revealed.

Dolby Vision HDR: Expanding into Gaming and Computing

In the realm of gaming and computing, Dolby’s Vision HDR format is making headway into new product lines. Alienware launched its 32 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor with Dolby Vision, followed closely by Asus’s addition to its ROG Swift OLED series. Dell also embraced the trend by incorporating both Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound into its latest XPS laptops.

These developments underscore Dolby’s growth across various sectors, providing consumers with enhanced audiovisual experiences in vehicles, at home, and in gaming. As Dolby Laboratories continues to forge new partnerships and develop innovative technologies, the future of audiovisual experiences appears brighter and more immersive than ever before.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

