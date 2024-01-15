DIY Perks Crafts Unique Portable PlayStation 5: Tablet Edition

YouTube creator DIY Perks has pushed the boundaries of the gaming world by creating a unique, portable version of the PlayStation 5, named the PlayStation 5: Tablet Edition. With the growing trend of handheld gaming devices like the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck, this newest creation is set to redefine the gaming experience.

A Portable PlayStation 5

DIY Perks, known for his innovative creations, was motivated by the underwhelming performance of Sony's PlayStation Portal remote play service. To address this, he utilized the smaller motherboard of the refreshed PS5, designing a new 3D-printed case that could accommodate it.

Crafting The Cooling System

To maintain the performance of the portable PS5, a significant part of the project involved overhauling the cooling system. DIY Perks custom-bent six heat pipes, used two copper heat sinks, and cooled the entire setup with four laptop blower fans. The heat sinks were nickel-plated, and custom ducting was 3D printed to optimize airflow, ensuring the device could perform optimally without overheating.

High-End Features

The Tablet Edition PS5 also boasts a 4K OLED display taken from an Alienware gaming laptop, providing crisp, vibrant visuals. The audio setup is equally impressive, featuring two 5W subwoofers for an immersive gaming experience. Despite its slim form factor, the portable PS5 requires an external power brick. DIY Perks chose an HD Plex 250W GaN PSU with a custom sleeved power cable for this purpose.

While the project might require advanced techniques like nickel plating, DIY Perks presents it as accessible for enthusiasts. The Tablet Edition PS5 does not compete with compact gaming laptops but offers a full PS5 experience on-the-go, fitting comfortably in a backpack.

With this groundbreaking creation, DIY Perks has brought a premium, portable PlayStation experience to the gaming world. This is not a commercial product but a demonstration of what can be achieved with creativity, technical skills, and a passion for gaming.