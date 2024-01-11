Disney Lorcana’s ‘Into the Inklands’ to Introduce Location Cards and New Hero

The world of Disney Lorcana is expanding, not just with new characters, but with new arenas for action. Ravensburger, the games powerhouse, has unveiled the third chapter of Disney Lorcana, titled Into the Inklands. This novel addition is set to introduce ‘location’ cards to the game, an innovation poised to transform gameplay dynamics.

Into the Inklands: A Novel Gameplay Element

Scheduled for release at specialty stores on February 23, 2024, and mass retailers on March 8, 2024, the latest set complements its predecessors by adding a previously unexplored layer to the game. Location cards represent places within the game’s lore that players can summon using magical ink, akin to how they summon characters.

Unlike characters, these cards cannot attack. They remain vulnerable to opposing units, presenting a strategic challenge for players to protect their locations. However, the stakes are high: each round they survive, location cards generate lore, which translates into victory points. The game’s strategy is therefore set to evolve, creating multiple fronts within the game rather than a single battle line.

Jim Hawkins, Space Traveler: Defending the Locations

With the expansion comes the reveal of a new hero card, Jim Hawkins, Space Traveler. This card introduces mechanics that allow players to defend their locations, offering strategic advantages in safeguarding these valuable cards. Jim Hawkins’ unique abilities include summoning a low-cost location for free and moving to any new location played.

The introduction of location cards and the addition of new hero Jim Hawkins anticipate a significant shift in how players approach Disney Lorcana. The full rules for character and location interactions, however, are yet to be finalized. More details on these mechanics are eagerly awaited in future announcements.

The gaming community and Disney Lorcana fans alike are buzzing with excitement as they anticipate the launch of Into the Inklands. The addition of location cards promises to enrich the game’s strategy and inject fresh vigour into the gameplay, ensuring that Disney Lorcana continues to captivate gamers around the globe.