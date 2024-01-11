en English
Gaming

Disney Lorcana’s ‘Into the Inklands’ to Introduce Location Cards and New Hero

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:32 pm EST
The world of Disney Lorcana is expanding, not just with new characters, but with new arenas for action. Ravensburger, the games powerhouse, has unveiled the third chapter of Disney Lorcana, titled Into the Inklands. This novel addition is set to introduce ‘location’ cards to the game, an innovation poised to transform gameplay dynamics.

Into the Inklands: A Novel Gameplay Element

Scheduled for release at specialty stores on February 23, 2024, and mass retailers on March 8, 2024, the latest set complements its predecessors by adding a previously unexplored layer to the game. Location cards represent places within the game’s lore that players can summon using magical ink, akin to how they summon characters.

Unlike characters, these cards cannot attack. They remain vulnerable to opposing units, presenting a strategic challenge for players to protect their locations. However, the stakes are high: each round they survive, location cards generate lore, which translates into victory points. The game’s strategy is therefore set to evolve, creating multiple fronts within the game rather than a single battle line.

Jim Hawkins, Space Traveler: Defending the Locations

With the expansion comes the reveal of a new hero card, Jim Hawkins, Space Traveler. This card introduces mechanics that allow players to defend their locations, offering strategic advantages in safeguarding these valuable cards. Jim Hawkins’ unique abilities include summoning a low-cost location for free and moving to any new location played.

The introduction of location cards and the addition of new hero Jim Hawkins anticipate a significant shift in how players approach Disney Lorcana. The full rules for character and location interactions, however, are yet to be finalized. More details on these mechanics are eagerly awaited in future announcements.

The gaming community and Disney Lorcana fans alike are buzzing with excitement as they anticipate the launch of Into the Inklands. The addition of location cards promises to enrich the game’s strategy and inject fresh vigour into the gameplay, ensuring that Disney Lorcana continues to captivate gamers around the globe.

Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

