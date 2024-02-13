Disney Lorcana: Into the Inklands Preview - Jafar and Ursula Legendary Cards Revealed

As Disney Lorcana fans eagerly await the release of the game's third expansion set, Into the Inklands, IGN offers an exclusive preview of two Legendary rare cards featuring classic Disney villains Jafar and Ursula. The anticipated set is set to hit hobby stores on February 23rd and mass market retailers on March 8th.

Jafar and Ursula: A Tale of Unique Abilities

Jafar, the cunning and ambitious antagonist from Aladdin, joins the Into the Inklands as a Floodborn character. His unique ability generates Lore (victory points) each time an extra card is drawn, providing a strategic advantage for players who can master his potential.

With her powerful singing voice and enchanting abilities, Ursula from The Little Mermaid also graces the set as a Legendary rare card. Ursula's unique singing ability allows her to sing the same song twice in a row, a game-changing advantage that is sure to make her a highly sought-after addition to any deck.

Introducing New Card Types and Foil Treatments

Into the Inklands introduces the first Legendary item card, Scrooge's Lucky Dime, adding a new layer of strategy to the game. The set also features new foil treatments and Location cards, which bring new dynamics to Disney Lorcana gameplay.

Location cards, such as the Cave of Wonders and Ursula's Lair, offer stat bonuses, extra Lore points, and move costs, allowing players to strategize and build their decks for optimal performance.

Enchanted Cards and Starter Decks

The expansion set includes Enchanted cards, which are highly sought after by collectors for their alternative art treatments. These cards are expected to bring new excitement and depth to the game, making Into the Inklands a must-have for Disney Lorcana enthusiasts.

Starter decks for the Ruby and Sapphire factions will also be available, offering players a chance to explore the new strategies and gameplay elements introduced by the Into the Inklands set.

As the release date approaches, fans can look forward to diving into the rich and imaginative world of Disney Lorcana's Into the Inklands, where classic Disney villains and new gameplay mechanics promise an enchanting and captivating experience.