Disney Dreamlight Valley Offers Free Rewards through Active Codes

As 2023 drew to a close, players of Disney Dreamlight Valley, a life simulation and adventure game developed and published by Gameloft, found themselves treated to a range of free rewards. Through 15 active reward codes, gamers had the opportunity to enhance their gaming experience with new Disney-themed elements, unlocking a variety of cosmetics and items.

Unlocking Rewards: An Easy Process

From extra Moonstones to new outfits and themed furniture, the rewards on offer catered to a wide array of player preferences. To claim these rewards, players had to follow a simple process. The Settings menu in the game was their first stop, followed by selecting Help. Entering the code into the redemption bar was the next step, culminating in claiming the rewards that would subsequently appear in their mailbox.

Season of Giving: A Festive Treat

The active codes included items from the Season of Giving event, a Christmas-oriented celebration that featured winter-themed rewards. However, players should note that these particular codes are set to expire in early February 2024. Those who missed out on the festive season can still partake in the joy of unlocking these special rewards.

Evergreen Rewards

In addition to the seasonal codes, several codes without an expiration date were also available. These mainly offered LGBTQ+ Pride-themed tees, along with other miscellaneous items like game machines, catering to the diverse player base of Dreamlight Valley. The game, part of the larger Disney franchise, is available on multiple platforms including PC, Nintendo Switch, and various PlayStation and Xbox consoles.