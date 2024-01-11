en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Discord Slashes 17% of Workforce Amid Rapid Growth and Operational Challenges

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:50 pm EST
Discord Slashes 17% of Workforce Amid Rapid Growth and Operational Challenges

In a move that reverberates across the gaming industry, Discord, the popular social platform with a gaming focus, has announced a significant contraction of its workforce, slashing 17% of its roles. This equates to a stark number of 170 employees, now facing a sudden change in their professional landscape.

CEO’s Announcement

The layoffs were made known to the workforce through an internal all-hands meeting and a subsequent memo dispatched by Discord’s CEO, Jason Citron. In his address, Citron highlighted the breakneck pace at which the company had grown since 2020 – a fivefold increase that led to an uptick in projects and, paradoxically, a decline in operational efficiency. The layoffs, Citron explained, were a corrective measure designed to refocus the company’s operations and boost its agility.

Severance Packages and Support

In the memo, Citron assured that the affected employees would receive comprehensive severance packages. These include five months of salary, additional pay calculated on the basis of the number of full years worked, a continuation of benefits for five months, and access to mental health services provided by Modern Health until the end of 2024. The severance package is a testament to Discord’s commitment to supporting its staff even in challenging times.

Gaming Industry at Crossroads

While Discord’s layoffs are a significant event in themselves, they are part of a larger trend. The gaming industry has seen a series of job cuts with companies like Twitch and Unity also announcing significant workforce reductions. This spate of layoffs, marking a turbulent start to the new year, comes on the heels of a challenging 2023 for the gaming industry. Discord’s confirmation of the layoffs, initially reported by The Verge, attests to the accuracy of these industry-wide observations.

This latest development signals a broader shift in the gaming industry as it grapples with the aftermath of rapid pandemic-induced growth and the quest for profitability. As the dust settles on this round of layoffs, the industry will be watching closely to see how these companies recalibrate their operations in the pursuit of financial sustainability and operational efficiency.

0
Business Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
NEXIM Bank Revolutionizes Nigeria's Cocoa Industry with Digital Platform
The Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM Bank) has taken a digital leap in the African agricultural sector with the launch of a groundbreaking initiative, ‘Cocoa Connect Africa’. The goal is not just to enhance the cocoa production in Nigeria but to catapult it onto the global stage by centralizing the activities of all industry’s stakeholders. A
NEXIM Bank Revolutionizes Nigeria's Cocoa Industry with Digital Platform
Vermont Radio Station WDEV Set for Ownership Transition with Emphasis on Local Programming
13 mins ago
Vermont Radio Station WDEV Set for Ownership Transition with Emphasis on Local Programming
Apple Board Sees Major Changes as Al Gore and James Bell Set to Retire
13 mins ago
Apple Board Sees Major Changes as Al Gore and James Bell Set to Retire
CES 2024: Chinese Tech Companies Take the Global Stage
6 mins ago
CES 2024: Chinese Tech Companies Take the Global Stage
China Eases Visa Policies to Boost Economy Amid Challenges
9 mins ago
China Eases Visa Policies to Boost Economy Amid Challenges
Indian Stock Market Faces Resistance: An In-depth Analysis of Trends and Projections
9 mins ago
Indian Stock Market Faces Resistance: An In-depth Analysis of Trends and Projections
Latest Headlines
World News
Medicine Academy Rings Alarm Bells Over Surge in Respiratory Diseases
2 mins
Medicine Academy Rings Alarm Bells Over Surge in Respiratory Diseases
Isabella Strahan's Battle with Brain Tumor: Twin Sister Sophia Lends Support
2 mins
Isabella Strahan's Battle with Brain Tumor: Twin Sister Sophia Lends Support
Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis Spar in Iowa Debate: A Prelude to 2024 Presidential Race
3 mins
Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis Spar in Iowa Debate: A Prelude to 2024 Presidential Race
South Africa Challenges Israel in International Court of Justice Over Alleged Genocide
4 mins
South Africa Challenges Israel in International Court of Justice Over Alleged Genocide
Power Play Podcast: NATO's Strategy and Global Affairs with Latvia's FM
5 mins
Power Play Podcast: NATO's Strategy and Global Affairs with Latvia's FM
Global Trends and Their Impact on Society with a Focus on the 2024 US Presidential Election
6 mins
Global Trends and Their Impact on Society with a Focus on the 2024 US Presidential Election
Jelly Roll Advocates for Fentanyl Crisis Resolution in Senate Testimony
6 mins
Jelly Roll Advocates for Fentanyl Crisis Resolution in Senate Testimony
Sonia Gandhi Declines Ram Temple Invite: A Controversy Unfolds
7 mins
Sonia Gandhi Declines Ram Temple Invite: A Controversy Unfolds
Scott Mitchell Finds Love Again While Honoring the Memory of Late Barbara Windsor
9 mins
Scott Mitchell Finds Love Again While Honoring the Memory of Late Barbara Windsor
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app