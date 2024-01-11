Discord Slashes 17% of Workforce Amid Rapid Growth and Operational Challenges

In a move that reverberates across the gaming industry, Discord, the popular social platform with a gaming focus, has announced a significant contraction of its workforce, slashing 17% of its roles. This equates to a stark number of 170 employees, now facing a sudden change in their professional landscape.

CEO’s Announcement

The layoffs were made known to the workforce through an internal all-hands meeting and a subsequent memo dispatched by Discord’s CEO, Jason Citron. In his address, Citron highlighted the breakneck pace at which the company had grown since 2020 – a fivefold increase that led to an uptick in projects and, paradoxically, a decline in operational efficiency. The layoffs, Citron explained, were a corrective measure designed to refocus the company’s operations and boost its agility.

Severance Packages and Support

In the memo, Citron assured that the affected employees would receive comprehensive severance packages. These include five months of salary, additional pay calculated on the basis of the number of full years worked, a continuation of benefits for five months, and access to mental health services provided by Modern Health until the end of 2024. The severance package is a testament to Discord’s commitment to supporting its staff even in challenging times.

Gaming Industry at Crossroads

While Discord’s layoffs are a significant event in themselves, they are part of a larger trend. The gaming industry has seen a series of job cuts with companies like Twitch and Unity also announcing significant workforce reductions. This spate of layoffs, marking a turbulent start to the new year, comes on the heels of a challenging 2023 for the gaming industry. Discord’s confirmation of the layoffs, initially reported by The Verge, attests to the accuracy of these industry-wide observations.

This latest development signals a broader shift in the gaming industry as it grapples with the aftermath of rapid pandemic-induced growth and the quest for profitability. As the dust settles on this round of layoffs, the industry will be watching closely to see how these companies recalibrate their operations in the pursuit of financial sustainability and operational efficiency.