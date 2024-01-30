Diablo 4 Unveils New Endgame Boss in Season 3 Update

The gaming world is abuzz as Diablo 4 unveils a new endgame boss, the Echo of Malphas, in its Season 3 update. The game's creators have introduced a unique item, the Igneous Core, essential for summoning this formidable adversary. Replacing the earlier boss summoning method, players can now challenge the Echo of Malphas in the Vault of the Loom.
Unlocking the Echo of Malphas
To gain entry into the Vault and face the Echo of Malphas, players need to amass seven Igneous Cores and 250 Shattered Stones. Additionally, carrying Pearls of Warding can open up bonus chests post the boss fight, adding to the thrill and intrigue of the game.
Farming for Igneous Cores
Players can obtain Igneous Cores by participating in Season 3's open world Arcane Tremors events, disabling Igneous Obelisks, and summoning mini-bosses such as the Herald of Malphas, who may drop the cores. For a sure-shot Igneous Core drop, players can challenge the Son of Malphas, a more difficult boss. Shattered Stones, another key summoning component, can be obtained from robotic construct enemies throughout the game.
Confronting the Echo of Malphas
Once players have gathered the necessary components, they can enter the Vault of the Loom. Here, they must navigate through four wings before finally coming face-to-face with the Echo of Malphas. Overcoming this boss does not merely yield loot; it also allows players to use Zoltun's Warding to open two additional bonus chests. These chests may hold unique Tuning Stones, enhancing the player's construct companion.