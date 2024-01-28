Diablo 4 Season 3: Elemental Cores and the Herald of Malphas Challenge

Blizzard's action RPG and hack-and-slash game, Diablo 4, has introduced a new game mechanic in Season 3 that tasks players with the challenge of confronting the Herald of Malphas mini-bosses through Elemental Cores. These cores have become a pivotal part of the post-story challenges, dubbed Arcane Tremors, offering players a fresh perspective on the game's dynamics and rewarding those who dare to take it on.

Locating Arcane Tremors and Collecting Elemental Cores

Before players can dive into these challenges, they must first locate an Arcane Tremors event. These events are easily identified by tower icons featuring a green leaf on the game map. Upon reaching the location, players must interact with the Arcane Vaults and navigate through various hurdles including electric fields and projectiles to disable an Obelisk.

The successful disabling of an Obelisk is met with a bonanza of rewards including Elemental Cores, Shattered Stones, and other items. However, these rewards must be manually collected from around the structure, adding another layer of complexity to the task.

Summoning and Battling the Herald of Malphas

Once players have acquired at least three Elemental Cores and 50 Shattered Stones, they can proceed to activate Braziers to summon the Herald of Malphas for battle. This is no easy task, but the rewards are worth the effort. Triumph over these formidable mini-bosses yields valuable items such as Pearls of Warding.

Unlocking the Potential of Nightmare Vaults

These Pearls of Warding play a crucial role when used in Zoltun Statues within Nightmare Vaults. These vaults present players with an opportunity to farm Governing Stones, a key resource for upgrading the Seneschal Construct pet. This engaging game mechanic breathes new life into Diablo 4, enticing players to delve deeper into the game's universe.

Diablo 4, developed and published by Blizzard, has successfully extended its reach across various platforms including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S since its release on June 6, 2023.