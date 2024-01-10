en English
Gaming

Destiny 2’s Optative Hand Cannon: New Perks Redefine the Game in Season of the Wish

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:13 am EST
The resurgence of the Optative hand cannon in Destiny 2’s Season of the Wish has spurred renewed interest amongst the game’s ardent followers. Originally from the Season of the Undying, the Optative, with its unique rolls, can be a game-changer in both Player versus Environment (PvE) and Player versus Player (PvP) scenarios.

Optative’s Unique Rolls

As a 180 RPM Void Precision Frame hand cannon, Optative’s return comes with new perks that can significantly amplify your gaming prowess. In PvE, the combination of Golden Tricorn and Repulsor Brace perks can be lethal, potentially providing up to a 50% damage buff and a Void Overshield upon defeating Void-debuffed targets. However, this powerful duet requires good ability energy regeneration to maximize the uptime of Golden Tricorn.

In cases where ability energy poses a challenge, a combination of Demolitionist and Golden Tricorn could be a viable alternative.

PvP Perks

For PvP enthusiasts, the Golden Tricorn allows Optative to eliminate other players with three headshots. A significant advantage is that it doesn’t necessitate a reload to activate, unlike Kill Clip. Including other perks like Hip-fire Grip and Offhand Strike can provide greater mobility and range, while Keep Away increases range and reload speed when enemies are not close.

Further, Attrition Orbs can be used for Orb of Power generation, and Zen Moment for increased stability during consecutive hits. These combinations can potentially tip the scales in your favor in the heat of PvP battles.

The Return of Optative

Destiny 2, a first-person shooter game published by Bungie, is available on multiple platforms, including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. With a Metascore of 85, the game has a substantial fan-base. The return of Optative has been enthusiastically received, with players eagerly exploring the weapon’s potential with its new perks.

In conclusion, the reprisal of Optative in Destiny 2’s Season of the Wish offers players a formidable weapon choice. The different perk combinations can be tailored to individual play styles, providing a distinct advantage in both PvE and PvP scenarios. The Optative hand cannon is poised to redefine the Destiny 2 gaming landscape.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

