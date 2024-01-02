Defense Derby Game Update Introduces New Units, Celebrates 100-Day Anniversary

Embracing a new era of strategic gameplay, the game Defense Derby has unveiled a fresh update, introducing a wave of innovative elements that promises to revamp the dynamics on the battlefield. The latest offering includes the introduction of a new unit named the Blacksmith, a hero called Lana, and another unit, the Electric Monk.

Meet the New Faces on the Battlefield

The Blacksmith, a unit designed for crowd control, is an excellent combatant against groups of adversaries, augmenting the game’s strategic depth. It brings a unique blend of support and splash damage to the battlefield, offering players an array of tactical choices. Also making its debut is Lana, a powerful mage with the ability to shield her allies, further enhancing the strategic depth of the game.

The Electric Monk: Master of Area Denial

The Electric Monk is another new addition to the game. This unit specializes in area denial, creating a magnetic field that activates on critical hits. This unique ability provides players with new tactical options, allowing them to control specific areas of the battlefield effectively.

An Exciting Celebration: Lana Free-for-all

To commemorate the 100-day anniversary of Defense Derby, developers RisingWings and KRAFTON, Inc. have decided to grant all players the new hero Lana for free. This generous offer is a testament to the game’s success and the developers’ appreciation for their dedicated player base.

Practice Makes Perfect: Mirror Match Modes

Furthermore, the update introduces limited-time mirror match modes for the new Blacksmith and Electric Monk units. These modes provide players with the opportunity to practice using these new units and develop strategies for playing against them. The new update, now available for players, assures an enriched gaming experience, replete with new features and strategic possibilities.