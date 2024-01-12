Deep Rock Galactic Sees Rise in Friendly Fire and Beer Consumption in Record-Breaking Year

On the surface, Deep Rock Galactic is a game about space dwarves, mining, and battling alien bugs. But beneath its pixelated aesthetics and cooperative gameplay mechanics, lies a rich tapestry of camaraderie, competition, and, as the latest stats reveal, a surprising amount of friendly fire. Ghost Ship Games, the game’s developer, has recently released its annual statistics for 2023, shedding light on some intriguing and humorous aspects of player behavior.

Friendly Fire, Falls, and Foes

One of the most striking revelations from the report was that friendly fire accounted for more than 20 million player deaths, marking an increase of 2.59% from the previous year. This figure positions friendly fire as the third leading cause of death in the game, trailing behind fall damage, which claimed nearly 49 million lives, and attacks from the Glyphid Grunt enemy that resulted in close to 24 million deaths. Interestingly, deaths from other forms of Glyphid enemies have seen a decrease, a testament to the growing skill and strategies of the player community.

Ale and Accidents

In a humorous turn of events, the report also unveiled a potentially related statistic: over 155 million beers were consumed in-game during 2023. Could it be that the convivial atmosphere and the in-game brews are contributing to the friendly fire incidents? While the report doesn’t draw a direct correlation, it’s an amusing thought for players to ponder.

A Record-Breaking Year for Deep Rock Galactic

Despite the high stakes, and perhaps because of the unique challenges, Deep Rock Galactic has seen a surge in popularity. The game surpassed 8 million total units sold, with over 2.5 million sold in 2023 alone. This marks the game’s best sales year, a significant achievement given the competitive landscape of the gaming industry. The average Steam player spent 46 hours and one minute on the title, with over 800,000 players dedicating over 100 hours. Ghost Ship Games also announced two new titles in the franchise, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor and Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core, further expanding the game’s universe and its wholesome player community.