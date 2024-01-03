en English
Gaming

Debate Sparks as Valve Announces Steam Awards 2023 Winners

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:06 pm EST
Debate Sparks as Valve Announces Steam Awards 2023 Winners

Valve Corporation has unveiled the winners of the 2023 Steam Awards. A unique aspect of these awards is that only those who have played the nominated games can cast their votes, ensuring an authentic reflection of gamer opinion. However, this method has sparked debate in the gaming community as it heavily favors popular games with larger player bases, often leading to skewed results.

Steam Awards 2023 Winners

The list of winners includes some predictable names such as Baldur’s Gate 3, Red Dead Redemption 2, Labyrinthine, and Hogwarts Legacy. Surprisingly, older games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and The Last of Us Part I also snagged awards despite not being released in the award year. This phenomenon has raised eyebrows and fueled discussions on whether the present system of awards is truly democratic and fair.

Favoritism in Awards

The Steam Awards 2023 winners were selected based on the number of votes received from the community. The voting pool consisted of players who actually played the games, but popular games with larger player bases naturally had an advantage. This system has been criticized for its inherent bias towards more popular games, which often overshadow less mainstream, but equally deserving titles.

Community Reaction and Discussions

Reactions to the winners have been mixed, with some in the gaming community questioning the choices for awards. For instance, Red Dead Redemption 2 winning the Labor of Love Award and Starfield winning the Most Innovative Gameplay Award have sparked debates. These discussions highlight the complexities of video game award systems and the ongoing debate over the fairness in recognizing the year’s best games.

Gaming
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

