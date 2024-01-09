en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:45 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:15 pm EST
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake

Behaviour Interactive, creators of the popular horror game Dead by Daylight, have announced a thrilling new crossover with the iconic character Alan Wake. The news, released on January 9, 2024, has sent waves of excitement through gaming communities worldwide. The crossover, set for release on January 30th, marks the latest expansion of Dead by Daylight’s universe, with the game continuing to incorporate elements from other popular franchises.

Alan Wake Joins Dead by Daylight

Known for his investigative and resourceful traits, Alan Wake is set to be featured as a Survivor in Dead by Daylight. Although the specifics of his perks within the game remain under wraps, a brief trailer shared by Behaviour Interactive has ignited speculation among fans. The design of Alan Wake in Dead by Daylight is modelled on his appearance in Alan Wake 2, adding a layer of authenticity and nostalgia for gamers familiar with the franchise.

Remedy Entertainment and Original Actors Contribute

Further enhancing the crossover’s authenticity, Remedy Entertainment, creators of Alan Wake, have been involved in shaping the game’s lore. In a nod to die-hard Alan Wake fans, original actors Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta will reprise their roles, lending their likeness and voice to the character. This move is expected to deepen the immersive experience for players and cement the crossover’s place in the Dead by Daylight universe.

Uncertainty Surrounding Additional DLC Elements

While it’s confirmed that Alan Wake will be a Survivor in the upcoming DLC, uncertainty still surrounds other potential additions. Fans are left wondering if the DLC will also introduce a new Chapter, Killer, or map to the game. This ambiguity fuels anticipation and speculation among Dead by Daylight’s global player community, demonstrating the game’s ongoing ability to captivate and engage its audience.

0
Gaming World
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
12 mins ago
Mastering Fortnite Hot Spots: Strategies for Securing Superior Weapons
Fortnite, the popular online video game, offers an array of tactical opportunities for players, and one such key feature is the introduction of Hot Spots. These gold-lettered areas, visible on the map, are the battlefield’s treasure troves, offering players a chance to acquire superior weaponry early in the game. Understanding Hot Spots Hot Spots are
Mastering Fortnite Hot Spots: Strategies for Securing Superior Weapons
Sony Whets Fan Appetite with Hint of New Patapon Project at CES
1 hour ago
Sony Whets Fan Appetite with Hint of New Patapon Project at CES
Memphis GameStop Heist: PlayStation 5 Consoles Stolen in Early Morning Burglary
1 hour ago
Memphis GameStop Heist: PlayStation 5 Consoles Stolen in Early Morning Burglary
GTA 5 Online Unveils Wildlife Photography Challenge with Exclusive Rewards
14 mins ago
GTA 5 Online Unveils Wildlife Photography Challenge with Exclusive Rewards
Suicide Squad: Rocksteady Avoids Live Service Label Despite Features
16 mins ago
Suicide Squad: Rocksteady Avoids Live Service Label Despite Features
Zenith: The Last City Faces Financial Hurdles Amidst VR Industry Downturn
17 mins ago
Zenith: The Last City Faces Financial Hurdles Amidst VR Industry Downturn
Latest Headlines
World News
Perinatal Depression Linked to Increased Suicidal Risk: A Comprehensive Study
33 seconds
Perinatal Depression Linked to Increased Suicidal Risk: A Comprehensive Study
Philadelphia Phillies: Steeled by Setback, Ready for 2024
2 mins
Philadelphia Phillies: Steeled by Setback, Ready for 2024
Vivoo Introduces At-Home UTI Test, Streamlining Diagnosis for Millions
2 mins
Vivoo Introduces At-Home UTI Test, Streamlining Diagnosis for Millions
The NFL's Coveted Talent Hunter: Will McClay's Off-Field Game
4 mins
The NFL's Coveted Talent Hunter: Will McClay's Off-Field Game
Montreal Teens Save Couple from Drowning in Barbados
4 mins
Montreal Teens Save Couple from Drowning in Barbados
The Mixed Predictive Record of Iowa and New Hampshire in Presidential Nominations
5 mins
The Mixed Predictive Record of Iowa and New Hampshire in Presidential Nominations
Zepp Health Unveils Innovative Smart Wearables at CES
5 mins
Zepp Health Unveils Innovative Smart Wearables at CES
Taiwan's Presidential Race Incident: Detergent Pods Mistaken for Candy
6 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Race Incident: Detergent Pods Mistaken for Candy
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Sidelined Following Knee Injury; Controversy Follows Post-Match Analysis
7 mins
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Sidelined Following Knee Injury; Controversy Follows Post-Match Analysis
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
53 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app