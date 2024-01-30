Day of the Devs Transforms into Nonprofit to Bolster Indie Game Community

Day of the Devs, a platform renowned for showcasing independent video games, has metamorphosed into a fully autonomous nonprofit organization, stepping into its twelfth year. This significant shift is designed to bolster transparency and enhance public participation in fundraising efforts, all aimed at supporting unique video games and their creators.

Decade of Indie Game Promotion

Over the past decade, Day of the Devs has become a beacon for indie games, featuring over 500 distinctive titles. Among them are acclaimed games such as 'Hollow Knight' and 'Untitled Goose Game'. The transition to a nonprofit status is poised to underline the importance of community and sponsor backing, reinforcing the organization's platform-agnostic approach.

Fundraising for Operational Costs

Fundraising will be conducted through Fundraise Up. The funds accrued will be used to cover various operational costs, including venue fees, equipment, and staffing. The organization has traditionally drawn financial support from sponsors at high-profile gaming events such as the Summer Game Fest and the Game Developers Conference (GDC). Day of the Devs has maintained its commitment to staying free for developers to showcase their games and for attendees to visit.

Engaging the Community

Amanda White and Jon Gibson, founders of iam8bit and board members of Day of the Devs, expressed that the event has informally functioned as a nonprofit for years. The intent behind this transition is to provide donors with receipts, fostering a stronger sense of community involvement. To encourage contributions, developers from past events are offering rewards such as game keys from various studios.

The upcoming 2024 events include Day of the Devs: San Francisco in March, Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition in June, and Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition in December. If fundraising surpasses targets, organizers hope to extend their support for indie developers through scholarships and international events.

The move underscores the difficulties indie developers face in terms of discoverability and funding. Day of the Devs serves as a vital platform for exposure and potential publisher partnerships, spotlighting the symbiotic relationship between indie developers and the gaming community at large.