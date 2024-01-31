'Dave the Diver' Coming to PlayStation with Godzilla Crossover

With a show-stopping announcement at the State of Play event in January 2024, Sony and Mintrocket have turned the gaming world's spotlight onto their game, Dave the Diver. The game, which has already earned its stripes on the Switch and PC, is set to make waves on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. A new trailer debuted at the event gave fans a tantalizing glimpse of the gameplay on PS5, featuring the character Duff wielding a Dualsense 5 controller.

Release Window and Godzilla Crossover Revealed

The trailer didn't just tease the game's expansion onto new platforms; it also set a release window for the PS4 and PS5 versions. Gamers can mark their calendars for April 2024. But there's more. In an exciting twist, the trailer revealed a crossover with a classic pop culture icon - Godzilla. In a dramatic scene, Godzilla emerges from the Blue Hole, foreshadowing an enthralling new dimension to the game's content.

Free Downloadable Content for Dave the Diver

This Godzilla crossover isn't just an aesthetic addition. It will be offered as a free downloadable content (DLC) for 'Dave the Diver' players. This adds a new layer of anticipation for the game's expansion and the inclusion of iconic characters. But gamers need to hold their breath just a little longer; the Godzilla DLC is slated for release in May 2024.

Minecraft's Godzilla-themed DLC

In related news, Minecraft has also announced a Godzilla-themed DLC, developed by Minecraft contributor creators Team-KYO and Impress. The DLC introduces new game modes that allow players to step into Godzilla's shoes, wreaking havoc or escaping its wrath. As a bonus, players can earn collectibles and take part in the Monarch's Quest to delve deeper into Godzilla's lore. Players can purchase the DLC for 1510 Minecoins and will also receive a free Godzilla T-shirt character creator item. It's a time of exciting crossovers and expansions in the gaming world, with fan-favorite characters making their way into popular games, offering players new adventures and experiences.