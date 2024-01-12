en English
Gaming

D3 Publisher Releases Virally Popular ‘Those Games’ for PlayStation 4 and 5

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:03 pm EST
D3 Publisher Inc. has broadened the gaming horizon with the release of ‘Those Games’ for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Priced at an affordable $9.99 / £7.99, the game was initially launched on Nintendo Switch and Steam, captivating attention and gaining viral success in 2023. This unique collection of mini-games was developed by Monkeycraft Co., and carries a humorous extended title: YEAH! YOU WANT ‘THOSE GAMES’ RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET’S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM!.

Those Games: A Viral Sensation

Based on popular mobile game advertisements, ‘Those Games’ quickly took the gaming world by storm. The compilation features 250 levels spread across five types of mini-games: Pin Pull, Number Tower, Parking Lot, Cash Run, and Colour Lab. These games, ubiquitous in mobile game ads, have been flawlessly incorporated into the collection, providing players with a unique and challenging gaming experience.

Competitive Play and Customization

Beyond the fun and excitement of the games themselves, players have the opportunity to earn coins, customize their nameplates, and participate in competitive play. Aiming to maintain a sense of freshness and thrill, the leaderboard resets monthly. This competitive element adds an extra layer of challenge and engagement for the gamers.

Genesis of ‘Those Games’

The producer of ‘Those Games’, Maya Ito, has shared that a personal desire to play such games was the spark that led to the creation of this collection. This authentic motivation has resulted in a game that resonates with players and offers a unique, fun-filled gaming experience.

Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

