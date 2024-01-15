Cygames Unleashes First DLC Fighter for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Cygames is ready to debut its first downloadable content (DLC) fighter, Lucilius, for the acclaimed game Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising. This release marks the beginning of a series of planned DLC fighters, promising an exciting year for the global gaming community.

Advertisment

Unveiling Lucilius: A New Contender Steps into the Arena

Lucilius, the first DLC character for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, is slated for launch on January 16. Cygames has intrigued the gaming fraternity by releasing a video that showcases Lucilius' skills. This new character will be available as part of the Character Pass 1, priced at $4.99. The Character Pass encompasses a total of six characters, with Lucilius being the inaugural player.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is currently compatible with PS5, PS4, and PC platforms. Additionally, a new JRPG titled Granblue Fantasy Relink is on the horizon, expected to be released on the same platforms. A playable demo for this JRPG has been launched, adding to the excitement of the gaming world.

Advertisment

Lucilius: Delving into the Details

Cygames has released the official character guide for Lucilius, shedding light on this new addition to the Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising roster. Lucilius possesses unique mechanics, notably a Blade Level meter and special skills with longer cooldowns. These cooldowns can be reduced by enhancing the Blade Level. His arsenal of abilities includes multi-hit projectiles, a floating golden blade for combo extensions, a swift dash attack, and a teleport with combo potential. His Orbital Resonance, a unique ability, restricts his movement while enabling free control of his blades and continuous charging of his Blade Level meter.

Future Additions: What's Next for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising?

Cygames has charted an ambitious roadmap for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, with plans to release five more fighters throughout the year. The gaming community is particularly eager for the arrival of 2B, a crossover character from Square Enix's Nier games, scheduled for late February. The release of Lucilius will coincide with the game's 1.1 update. This update promises an exciting blend of new features including a new stage, a battle pass, bug fixes, and various game adjustments, aimed at enhancing the gaming experience.