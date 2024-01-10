en English
Cybersecurity

Cyberpunk 2077 Players Call for Enhanced Character Customization with Visible Cyberware

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:14 am EST
Stepping into the shoes of ‘V’ in the dystopian world of Night City in Cyberpunk 2077, players immerse themselves in a landscape where humans and technology have become an intricate tapestry. A city where residents proudly bear Cyberware enhancements, a stark reminder of the game’s narrative of evolution. Yet, many players have noticed a glaring inconsistency: the inability to customize their own character, V, with similar visible Cyberware.

The Call for Enhanced Customization

The discussion was brought into the spotlight on the popular r/cyberpunkgame subreddit. Players expressed their desire for V’s visual appearance to alter with Cyberware installations, akin to the protagonist of the spin-off anime, Cyberpunk Edgerunners. This discrepancy between the characters of Night City and the player’s avatar stands as a disconnect in an otherwise immersive experience.

The Modding Community Steps In

Modifications, or mods, such as the Arasaka Cyber Arms, provide some respite by offering customization options, but these are exclusively available to PC players. Console gamers, unfortunately, are left behind in this aspect of personalization. However, the potential for bridging this gap persists, as CD Projekt Red, the developer of Cyberpunk 2077, has a history of incorporating popular mod features into official updates.

Future Possibilities

With the game’s recent 2.1 update and the release of the Ultimate Edition bundle, it is evident that CD Projekt Red is committed to enhancing the gaming experience. The possibility of the incorporation of visible Cyberware customization options in future updates or even in a potential sequel could very well be on the horizon. Such an inclusion would not only align the protagonist with the game’s setting but also deepen player immersion, ultimately enriching the overall narrative of evolution that Cyberpunk 2077 strives to depict.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

