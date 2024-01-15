Creej's Corruption: Black Fire Games' Answer to Hello Neighbor 2

Black Fire Games, the independent studio, is set to break new grounds in the PC stealth horror genre with their latest creation, Creej's Corruption. The game, scheduled for release in 2024/2025 on Steam, is shaping up to be a strong competitor to the popular Hello Neighbor series. The studio's lead developer, AGW, has openly expressed their commitment to fulfill the promises that Hello Neighbor 2 allegedly fell short of, especially in terms of A.I. and open-world features.

Creej's Corruption: A Relentless Survival Experience

At the heart of Creej's Corruption is a riveting narrative about a quest for a missing friend, Tony, in the sprawling world of Forenious. The backdrop is a world plagued by a spreading disease, adding an extra layer of suspense and danger to the grand quest. The game's advanced A.I. is touted to be relentless in its pursuit of the player, promising a challenging and immersive survival experience.

Advanced A.I. and Fire Illumination System: The Game's Unique Selling Points

Built on the robust Unreal Engine 4, Creej's Corruption showcases a unique 'Fire Illumination System' for lighting effects, designed to create a visually stunning and atmospheric gaming experience. The game's advanced A.I. is another standout feature, designed to keep the player on their toes throughout the six-chapter, 10-15 hour main storyline. For those who wish to complete the game in its entirety, they are looking at a substantial 30-hour commitment.

Launch Plans and Future Prospects

Black Fire Games has announced plans to release a free demo in Q1 2024, with the base version of the full game priced at $15.99 and the 'Corrupt Addition' priced at $23.99. The game is set for an early access launch on Steam, with the potential for console ports on platforms like Xbox and PlayStation if initial success is achieved. During the early access phase, the developers plan to roll out weekly updates and are open to price adjustments based on the game's evolution. They also encourage active player feedback to help shape the game's future. Creej's Corruption has also turned to platforms like the AGW YouTube channel and Patreon for additional support and information regarding its development.