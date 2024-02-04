Crafting Pal Metal Ingot in Palworld: A Guide to High-End Gear

Delving deep into the world of Palworld, an open-world survival shooter game, players often encounter the need for crafting items from a myriad of resources. Among these, the Pal Metal Ingot shines as the most coveted, its value lying in the creation of high-end weapons and armor. Nonetheless, the path to crafting this precious resource is not straightforward and requires the unlocking of an Electric Furnace.

Unlocking the Electric Furnace

Achieving Player Level 44 is the first step to unlocking the Electric Furnace. This advanced machinery is the backbone of crafting Pal Metal Ingot and requires specific materials for its construction - Carbon Fiber, Polymer, Refined Ingot, and Circuit Boards. Among these, High Quality Pal Oil, a key ingredient for Polymer, is known to pose a challenge for players, but can be obtained from a creature named Woolipop or procured from shops.

Crafting Pal Metal Ingot

Once the Electric Furnace is successfully built, the process of crafting Pal Metal Ingot becomes fairly simple. The primary ingredients for this process are Ore and Paldium Fragments, materials that are abundantly found in all regions of the game. With this, the path to creating some of the strongest equipment in Palworld opens up.

The Value of Pal Metal Ingot

Pal Metal Ingot is instrumental in the crafting of the Legendary Pal Sphere, various launchers, and temperature-resistant armors, all of which are known to significantly boost a player's standing in the game. Developed by Pocket Pair, Inc., Palworld was released on January 19, 2024, and is available on PC and Xbox platforms, making this intricate crafting process accessible to players worldwide.