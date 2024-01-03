Corsair Virtuoso Pro: A Symphony of Gaming and Audiophile Principles

Corsair, a trailblazer in PC hardware and peripherals, has ventured into the gaming headset market with an innovative product that marries gaming and audiophile principles, the Virtuoso Pro. This headset distinguishes itself with an open design, a deviation from the norm of closed chambers typically seen in gaming headsets.

Open Design: A Breath of Fresh Air

The open design of the Virtuoso Pro offers a more natural sound and superior ear ventilation, an advantage over the traditional closed design. However, this comes at the cost of passive noise cancellation, making it more suited for quieter gaming environments. The open design also demands more power, leading Corsair to recommend the use of an external amplifier such as the Audio Zen Air Can or coupling the headset with an Elgato Wave Link for peak performance.

Graphene Drivers: Lightweight and Robust

The Virtuoso Pro is equipped with graphene 50mm drivers, renowned for their lightness and strength. These drivers deliver a comprehensive and detailed sound, augmenting the gaming experience. The headset also comes with a variety of cables, including options without an integrated microphone, to cater to streamers who might prefer a dedicated XLR microphone.

A Hi-Fi Twist to Gaming Headsets

Despite a semi-external microphone, the Virtuoso Pro takes a more Hi-Fi approach. It lacks volume control on the headset itself and features replaceable ear cups. The build quality is top-tier, on par with products found in a Hi-Fi store. The sound quality is neutral and detailed, competing with lower-end Hi-Fi headphones while incorporating a high-quality microphone. Weighing in at 338 grams, the Virtuoso Pro provides comfort alongside quality.

In conclusion, the Corsair Virtuoso Pro headset has carved a niche for itself in the gaming headset market. It impresses with its superior quality and innovative design, emerging as a formidable option for gamers who hold audio fidelity in high regard.